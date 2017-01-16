Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft's Security Bulletins Will End In February (computerworld.com) 3

Remember how Microsoft switched to cumulative updates? Now Computerworld points out that that's bringing another change. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Microsoft next month will stop issuing detailed security bulletins, which for nearly 20 years have provided individual users and IT professionals information about vulnerabilities and their patches... A searchable database of support documents will replace the bulletins; that database has been available, albeit in preview, since November on the portal Microsoft dubbed the "Security Updates Guide," or SUG. The documents stored in the database are specific to a vulnerability on an edition of Windows, or a version of another Microsoft product. They can be sorted and filtered by the affected software, the patch's release date, its CVE identifier, and the numerical label of the KB, or "knowledge base" support document.
Redmond Magazine reports that Microsoft still plans to continue to issue its security advisories, and to issue "out-of-band" security update releases as necessary.

  • Has anyone used the new REST API they are replacing bulletins with? I've had trouble finding information about it, other than being told it's in no way RESTful.

  • Change for the sake of change, lacking any legitimate reason (aside from additional revenue, I have no doubt access is replete with [self aggrandizing] banners and such). It's not better, just different..

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      It is better, you can access it across REST API, integrate your own interface and watch exactly what you want to watch. We are looking at integrating it into our alerting system to trigger alerts for individual teams based on their area of responsibility. This is much better than trawling through bulletins.

