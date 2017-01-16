Microsoft's Security Bulletins Will End In February (computerworld.com) 22
Remember how Microsoft switched to cumulative updates? Now Computerworld points out that that's bringing another change. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Microsoft next month will stop issuing detailed security bulletins, which for nearly 20 years have provided individual users and IT professionals information about vulnerabilities and their patches... A searchable database of support documents will replace the bulletins; that database has been available, albeit in preview, since November on the portal Microsoft dubbed the "Security Updates Guide," or SUG. The documents stored in the database are specific to a vulnerability on an edition of Windows, or a version of another Microsoft product. They can be sorted and filtered by the affected software, the patch's release date, its CVE identifier, and the numerical label of the KB, or "knowledge base" support document.
Redmond Magazine reports that Microsoft still plans to continue to issue its security advisories, and to issue "out-of-band" security update releases as necessary.
Redmond Magazine reports that Microsoft still plans to continue to issue its security advisories, and to issue "out-of-band" security update releases as necessary.
Anybody used the new REST API? (Score:2)
Has anyone used the new REST API they are replacing bulletins with? I've had trouble finding information about it, other than being told it's in no way RESTful.
Ah yes (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
So offload the work from people who are security and system administration midended and dump it on the other teams who are focused on meeting the business objectives. So this way more security holes get put in but that is fine because it is the other departments fault.
Just because the staff may have the ability to monitor such stuff it doesn't mean they have the time and resources to actually do the job.
Hey it may work at your organization but you are crossing on of the pet peeves I have at may work where
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Change for the sake of change, lacking any legitimate reason
There's a perfectly legitimate reason for doing this. As everyone knows, Windows 2000^H^H^H XP^H^H^H Vista^H^H^H 7^H^H^H 8^H^H^H 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, so there's no need for security bulletins any more because it's so secure.
What ?? (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I have no idea what this means
Sounds like beginning in February, you'll be able to use that line a whole lot more -- as to why an update was sent out.
Abuse? (Score:1, Insightful)
How does this profit Microsoft? (Score:3)
OTOH, they did manage to make the famous "patch Tuesday" and equally infamous "exploit Wednesday" go away . . . then again, nowadays it seems like every day is "exploit Wednesday".
Detailed? (Score:5, Insightful)
All I've ever seen in Windows is kinda "we've patched a bug in Windows
..." and then you could click some link and then you got about the same information and no real details whatsoever.
Maybe a bit more detail than what I said but
.. nothing really worth mentioning or interesting.
Not that I care (Score:2)
On my Windows 7 machine, every cumulative security update since last October has failed anyway. I was told that it might have to do with the fact that it's a dual boot system. Be that as it may, since I use Linux for main work it doesn't matter that much, I will just make sure that I never use Windows for any payments or passwords and let Windows slowly 'phase out'. (Unfortunately, I cannot give it up entirely, because I'm using a lot of commercial Windows-only audio software.)
Not surprising (Score:1)
With each iteration of Windows Microsoft has made it more and more difficult to find and change settings on your own machine, even going so far as to move settings from one area they've been in for the longest time to a completely different and unrelated section
Now comes the updates. In the past one could easily find what the update entailed by reading the update itself (not always helpful) or by clicking the link Microsoft provided. Instead of that easy process one will now have to jump through hoops to f