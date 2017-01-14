Student Hacker Faces 10 Years in Prison For Spyware That Hit 16,000 Computers (vice.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: A 21-year-old from Virginia plead guilty on Friday to writing and selling custom spyware designed to monitor a victim's keystrokes. Zachary Shames, from Great Falls, Virginia, wrote a keylogger, malware designed to record every keystroke on a computer, and sold it to more than 3,000 people who infected more than 16,000 victims with it, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Shames, who appears to be a student at James Madison University, developed the first version of the spyware while he was still a high school student in 2013, "and continued to modify and market the illegal product from his college dorm room," according to the feds... While the feds only vaguely referred to it as "some malicious keylogger software," it appears the spyware was actually called "Limitless Keylogger Pro," according to evidence found by a security researcher who asked to remain anonymous... According to what appears to be Shames Linkedin page, he was an intern for the defense contractor Northrop Grumman from May 2015 until August 2016.
The Department of Justice announced that he'll be sentenced on June 16, and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Illegal product? (Score:3)
Heavy-handed over-reaction. 10 years?!
It has great propaganda value.
The FBI/DEA/DHS/etc would love to hire him, but he wasn't smart enough to evade capture
Congratulations, the marketing speak of the headline worked 100% on you, you must be proud of the fact that you fall into the headline writers perfect audience demographic of suggestibility.
He won't get anything like 10 years, that's the maximum possible. The headline is designed to whip you into an outraged state, nothing more.
I'll bet he signed something to get that job which stated he was not a crook...
And God help him if that software is found on anything that related to his work or any other government system, because that takes it to a whole new level.
Heavy-handed over-reaction. 10 years?!
If I was King, he'd be getting burnt at the stake. Keep in mind that there are a wide variety of views on the appropriate punishment, and even on the type of crime committed. If he was part of an organized crime operation and distributed burglary tools to 3000 accomplices who burgled 16000 people, I would want to see a life sentence just to keep him off the street. That's a huge amount of crime to be responsible for! Anything less than a life sentence is a slap on the wrist IMO.
This wasn't some sort of nann
> " 16000 people had their property invaded for nefarious purposes!
Did he do it or did he make the tool?
Or are we going to start going after Smith & Wesson now too?
Never write a keylogger. (Score:3)
Write an input debugger with logging instead.
They are going to use existing laws to apply due process, so your post is a waste.
Microsoft (Score:1)
Is also selling a keylogger in Windows 10 and nothing happens to them?
Illegal? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm curious what aspect of this was illegal. The keylogging itself isn't illegal. If someone buys and installs keylogger software on devices they own, that's not illegal. If someone installs software of that kind on someone else's device, without the owner's permission, then the person who did the installation broke the law. Not the author of the software.
Both articles are vague in that regard, but one states,
intentionally cause damage without authorization
,
Which may mean the software had the capability to erase files or do something harmful besides capturing data.
Unless the software actively multiplied and installed itself without permission somehow, it would seem to me that the customers are (in some specific cases) the guilty parties.
And that's why you aren't a lawyer.
So are you saying cell phones manufacturers are guilty of manufacturing spy devices, because a cell phone can be hidden in a room and used to capture audio and video without the express permission of other people in that room? Or is the person who did the recording guilty?
Mere possession of tools should not constitute illegality. Intent to use such tools, at a minimum, should be required. Most countries agree with regards to lock picking laws--computer programs should be no different. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Liabil
Lock picks aren't illegal either, but carrying burglary tools often is.
The Court doesn't care about, "Can the defendant show that the tool/weapon/whatever has a legit other use than he is accused of?" That would be silly. The Court instead tries to figure out what was actually going on in a particular instance. So nobody cares if it would be legal in another situation. In this situation we have victims whose devices were invaded in a way that is a crime. The government accused the defendant of having made t
What's on MY computer is not the business of any private person unless I have
given them permission. This little shithead abetted invading the privacy of thousands of people.
If you find out someone recorded video of you undressing in your bedroom, are you going to go after the camera manufacturer?
