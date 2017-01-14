Student Hacker Faces 10 Years in Prison For Spyware That Hit 16,000 Computers (vice.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: A 21-year-old from Virginia plead guilty on Friday to writing and selling custom spyware designed to monitor a victimâ(TM)s keystrokes. Zachary Shames, from Great Falls, Virginia, wrote a keylogger, malware designed to record every keystroke on a computer, and sold it to more than 3,000 people who infected more than 16,000 victims with it, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Shames, who appears to be a student at James Madison University, developed the first version of the spyware while he was still a high school student in 2013, "and continued to modify and market the illegal product from his college dorm room," according to the feds... While the feds only vaguely referred to it as "some malicious keylogger software," it appears the spyware was actually called "Limitless Keylogger Pro," according to evidence found by a security researcher who asked to remain anonymous... According to what appears to be Shames Linkedin page, he was an intern for the defense contractor Northrop Grumman from May 2015 until August 2016.
The Department of Justice announced that he'll be sentenced on June 16, and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Illegal product? (Score:2)
Never write a keylogger. (Score:2)
Write an input debugger with logging instead.
Illegal? (Score:3)
I'm curious what aspect of this was illegal. The keylogging itself isn't illegal. If someone buys and installs keylogger software on devices they own, that's not illegal. If someone installs software of that kind on someone else's device, without the owner's permission, then the person who did the installation broke the law. Not the author of the software.
Both articles are vague in that regard, but one states,
intentionally cause damage without authorization
,
Which may mean the software had the capability to erase files or do something harmful besides capturing data.
Unless the software actively multiplied and installed itself without permission somehow, it would seem to me that the customers are (in some specific cases) the guilty parties.