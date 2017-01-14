Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Security Cellphones Social Networks The Military

Hamas 'Honey Trap' Dupes Israeli Soldiers (securityweek.com) 28

Posted by EditorDavid from the soldier-social-media dept.
wiredmikey quotes Security Week: The smartphones of dozens of Israeli soldiers were hacked by Hamas militants pretending to be attractive young women online, an Israeli military official said Wednesday. Using fake profiles on Facebook with alluring photos, Hamas members contacted the soldiers via groups on the social network, luring them into long chats, the official told journalists on condition of anonymity.

Dozens of the predominantly lower-ranked soldiers were convinced enough by the honey trap to download fake applications which enabled Hamas to take control of their phones, according to the official.

Hamas 'Honey Trap' Dupes Israeli Soldiers More | Reply

Hamas 'Honey Trap' Dupes Israeli Soldiers

Comments Filter:
  • What was the overall purpose of this? Just to waste the time of the soldiers? I'm sure if they are in a combat situation, they ignore facebook for a while.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The hacked phones gave up their GPS and call history data. This data could be used to plan attacks or kidnapping.

    • The specific suggestions in the previous email are valid.

      There are also possibilities of blackmail if they learn something about the soldiers. Then there is just the tactical value of having more information about the enemy - having the cells suddenly turn off might be in indication of an impending operation.

  • Soldiers often phone their mothers to complain about their commanders Who then have to endure the wrath of jewish mothers!!!
  • is it registered?
  • Hamas only has power because Israel continues to tolerate it. If Hamas were to become an actual threat, Israel would tell Hamas' protectors (UN, EU) to go fuck themselves and destroy it.

  • I'd rather the Hamas terrorists sit around hacking Israeli army enlisted men's smartphones than strap explosives to themselves and go kill innocent civilians in populated cities.

    Exploding bus = brutally murdered people and body parts everywhere while the terrorists and their sympathizers dance in the streets and Iran pays them.
    Hacked smartphone = nobody dead.

    This applies to all terrorists, be they Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, French-muslims, etc.

    Please, terrorists, do go on and continue your oh-so-super hacking.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Say yur prayers, yuh flea-pickin' varmint!" -- Yosemite Sam

Close