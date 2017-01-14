Hamas 'Honey Trap' Dupes Israeli Soldiers (securityweek.com) 28
wiredmikey quotes Security Week: The smartphones of dozens of Israeli soldiers were hacked by Hamas militants pretending to be attractive young women online, an Israeli military official said Wednesday. Using fake profiles on Facebook with alluring photos, Hamas members contacted the soldiers via groups on the social network, luring them into long chats, the official told journalists on condition of anonymity.
Dozens of the predominantly lower-ranked soldiers were convinced enough by the honey trap to download fake applications which enabled Hamas to take control of their phones, according to the official.
The hacked phones gave up their GPS and call history data. This data could be used to plan attacks or kidnapping.
There are also possibilities of blackmail if they learn something about the soldiers. Then there is just the tactical value of having more information about the enemy - having the cells suddenly turn off might be in indication of an impending operation.
Interesting that you picked the example of Gaza for your headline. That's the area that Israel FULLY VACATED a few years ago, to the extent of relocating Jewish graves. What did they get in return? Rocket attacks on Sderot and other border areas. Had Hamas eliminated all attacks from Gaza, they would have gotten more settlement freezes in the West Bank
I'd rather the Hamas terrorists sit around hacking Israeli army enlisted men's smartphones than strap explosives to themselves and go kill innocent civilians in populated cities.
Exploding bus = brutally murdered people and body parts everywhere while the terrorists and their sympathizers dance in the streets and Iran pays them.
Hacked smartphone = nobody dead.
This applies to all terrorists, be they Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, French-muslims, etc.
Please, terrorists, do go on and continue your oh-so-super hacking.