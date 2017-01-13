Trump's Cyber Security Advisor Rudy Giuliani Runs Ancient, Utterly Hackable Website (theregister.co.uk) 73
mask.of.sanity writes from a report via The Register: U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's freshly minted cyber tsar Rudy Giuliani runs a website so insecure that its content management system is five years out of date, unpatched and is utterly hackable. Giulianisecurity.com, the website for Giuliani's eponymous infosec consultancy firm, runs Joomla! version 3.0, released in 2012, and since found to carry 15 separate vulnerabilities. More bugs and poor secure controls abound. The Register report adds: "Some of those bugs can be potentially exploited by miscreants using basic SQL injection techniques to compromise the server. This seemingly insecure system also has a surprising number of network ports open -- from MySQL and anonymous LDAP to a very out-of-date OpenSSH 4.7 that was released in 2007. It also runs a rather old version of FreeBSD. 'You can probably break into Giuliani's server,' said Robert Graham of Errata Security. 'I know this because other FreeBSD servers in the same data center have already been broken into, tagged by hackers, or are now serving viruses. 'But that doesn't matter. There's nothing on Giuliani's server worth hacking.'"
Re: (Score:1)
The Russians are only interested in hacking Democrats servers.
Where would that get them? Being able to blackmail the current Republican administration and the current Republican dominated congress would be much more useful.
Re: (Score:1)
Dear god, please don't let them release any video of Huma chewing Hillary. Stuff of nightmares.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately not. The difference is whether they have more to gain in releasing what they collect, or threatening to release.
Good thing... (Score:1)
Not really a big deal. (Score:5, Insightful)
Robert Graham explained it succinctly: http://blog.erratasec.com/2017... [erratasec.com] .
The real story here is that Giuliani is now a goddamn cybersecurity advisor, not that this personal site is crap. The guy was hired not because of competence but because he spent the entire campaign kissing Trump's ass.
This should be the only comment (Score:5, Insightful)
there's nothing else to talk about.
/THREAD
Re: (Score:3)
Nothing to talk about, plenty to do... 15 known exploits: get to work.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yes there is. You people might think this conversation is done, you might try to wiggle your way out of it, but it's not going to happen. There's a VITAL issue that needs to be addressed, and, frankly, I'm tired of people dancing around the real issues.
Now... I understand that the guy is running FreeBSD. I mean, what the crap? He should be running OpenBSD for Pete's sake.
FreeBSD is just, like, wrong.
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Sorry that can't be true, Trump was elected to drain the swamp and no one could ever mislead the American people so this can't happen anymore.
You're obviously just spreading fake news. Next you'll be saying Trump paid some Russian hookers to piss on each other in front of him in Moscow.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, you're so witty...
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
You might not get anything interesting from the server, but you could use it to infect other systems and visitors, who might be high profile targets given what it's hosting. The complete disregard for a server might be acceptable for a mom & pop shop, but not for someone who's going to advise the President of the United States of America on security issues.
Re: (Score:1)
> he spent the entire campaign kissing Trump's ass
What color are his lips now? Are they stained a sickly orange? Or is Mr President-Elect's asshole a pale grey circle surrounded by a sea of golden spray-tan? I would like a few tweets from him about how there's no problems with his asshole and how it tastes the best.
Re:Not really a big deal. (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Not really a big deal. (Score:5, Insightful)
"All this tells us is that Verio/NTT.net is a crappy hosting provider, not that Giuliani has done anything wrong."
He outsourced to a 2-bit shop with no recognition of the reputational risk. That's a security fail.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, and I'd take it several steps further...
Sure, not all people leading these positions are experts at those fields. I'd argue they should be, but if they're competent enough at leading people that are experts, that'd probably do as well.
I'd also concede that Giuliani almost certainly didn't set up this server himself, so he's not directly to blame for that.
However, when those two are combined, it's an utter failure. He is not qualified to do the actual work, and when he has had others do the work (for
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Random aspersions (Score:3)
Robert Graham explained it succinctly: http://blog.erratasec.com/2017... [erratasec.com]
.
The real story here is that Giuliani is now a goddamn cybersecurity advisor, not that this personal site is crap. The guy was hired not because of competence but because he spent the entire campaign kissing Trump's ass.
"Thus historian Vincent J. Cannato concluded in September 2006 [washingtonpost.com], "With time, Giuliani's legacy will be based on more than just 9/11. He left a city immeasurably better off — safer, more prosperous, more confident — than the one he had inherited eight years earlier, even with the smoldering ruins of the World Trade Center at its heart. Debates about his accomplishments will continue, but the significance of his mayoralty is hard to deny."
You might be correct, in that Giuliani was not hired because
Re: (Score:2)
The real story here is that Giuliani is now a goddamn cybersecurity advisor, not that this personal site is crap.
I'll give you that.
But if you put up a wooden sign that advertises your services as a carpenter, that sign better not look like crap. Even if you hired somebody else to make the sign.
Does it contain classified e-mail? (Score:2)
Does his server contain highly classified e-mail messages too?
Let's all have a good laugh at Rudy's tech securit (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
[P]If someone wants to prove a point they can hack it. Someone will have an egg on their face, another will look bad, maybe someone will get fired, and some meetings will be scheduled to fix it. [/p]
[P] Call me if he starts trying to run an email server to pass classified infomartion to skirt federal record keeping rules on that same box, THEN you might have a story. [/p]
lets all have a good laff at this dude using vbb tags on the ole slashdot
Website is already down but... (Score:2)
So he will be a great fit as a Cyber Security Advisor.
Re: (Score:3)
I bet he can wipe a server
... like with a cloth.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, you can actually get a "cloth or something"
http://www.bleachbit.org/cloth... [bleachbit.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I worked in a federal government department for Canada that did most of the website development and hosting internally. Sometimes they would outsource the development of a site if they were too busy. When I was there the Internet development and maintenance groups had a meeting with the new CIO for the department. First thing he says is that he knows nothing about the Internet. He's never even been on a website. This was around 2005.
The group was made up of developers, graphics designers, product manager
They need better cyber (Score:4)
There's nothing on Giuliani's server worth hacking (Score:2)
What website? (Score:3)
"giulianisecurity.com’s DNS address could not be found."
Re: (Score:2)
Let's call it what it is... (Score:2)
Giuliani has been hired to endorse and push laws that further Trump's administration's ability to invade the privacy of those they dislike, and to prosecute those who dare to use technology or the internet to speak out against them.
Require Muslim citizens to register their devices before being allowed to sign up for broadband? Sounds like cybersecurity to me! Emailing someone an article disparaging Trump? Sounds like CYBERTERRORISM right Rudy?
Re: (Score:1)
Your butthurt is evident in every idiotic statement you make.
Your side lost the game. Get over it.
Re: (Score:1)
Your clear reasoning and logic cuts me to the bone. In the face of your biting rhetoric my resolve and courage crumble to dust.
Competency (Score:3)
The DNS entry has been removed, but the server continues to run:
http://209.238.99.227/index.ph... [209.238.99.227]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Mirror of the website: http://archive.is/CixsY [archive.is]
And open ports:
nmap -O 209.238.99.227
Starting Nmap 7.40 ( https://nmap.org/ [nmap.org] ) at 2017-01-13 16:51 EST
Nmap scan report for giulianisecurity.com (209.238.99.227)
Host is up (0.21s latency).
Not shown: 979 closed ports
PORT STATE SERVICE
21/tcp open ftp
22/tcp open ssh
25/tcp filtered smtp
80/tcp open http
110/tcp open pop3
139/tcp filtered netbios-ssn
143/tcp open imap
161/tcp open snmp
389/tcp open ldap
443/tcp open https
44
Re: (Score:2)
Giuliani is an ex DA (spit), his job will be to make NMap illegal.
it's a trap! (Score:2)
beware!
It's a honeypot (Score:2)
Is that guy something; or is that guy something? I mean, you gotta give this crew credit. They are so fucking good... Know what he's looking at?
Us. The L.A.P.D. The Police Department. We just got made...
Hanna
Heat (1995)
Get a clue (Score:3)
So I am sure all of these anti Trump/Giuliani posts are perfectly content with the job the Obama administration has done, what with the millions of accounts hacked at OPM and hundreds, if not thousands of cyber foreign cyber attacks on US companies and contractors???
Anyone who thinks that Giuliani, a very active public figure, is going to update the Giuliani web site himself is an idiot. He paid someone to put that site together, and if it gets hacked, so what, i'ts not like he is storing classified government documents on it like someone else we know did... Part of any good security is knowing what is worth protecting and what can be isolated and wiped and restored more economically than putting a lot of effort into protection.
This is the way it works in business and how it is supposed to work in government. Trump thinks hacking of US companies/government/contractors is way out of hand. Finds a smart guy (Giuliani) who understands geopolitics and security in general, as well as how to lead a team and get shit done. Hires Giuliani. Giuliani puts together a team of experts to work on guidelines for better protecting the US from hacking and what our response should be for foreign and domestic hacks, how to minimize damage, steps to take to block foreign access to sensitive data and prevent phishing etc. etc. Giuliani has to know very little about the actual implementation of any specific instance of cyber security, his job is by an large as a facilitator to bring the right people together and help cover the bases as the team works together.
Re: (Score:2)
It's so cute you think Rudy got the job because he's qualified.
Re: (Score:2)
Part of good security is following best practices and keeping the software up to date regardless of the value of the information on the server itself. Not doing so allows the potential for the server to be used for nefarious purposes. No one expects Giuliani to
Joomla Considered Harmful (Score:2)
I figured it would have to be Joomla. I'm doing maintenance programming on a Joomla site right now, and it's just a complete mess. There is nothing good about any part of the framework and no one should use it for anything. There is no "right way" to do things, and the documentation is beyond awful: obsolete, incomplete, badly written. Beyond the official documentation, most books on Joomla either don't cover the latest major version, or mention it but focus on the legacy interfaces. One is forced to look a
Geithner Corollary (Score:2)
OS (Score:2)
Is this supposed to be suprising? (Score:2)
It seems most of Trump's appointments have been for people who are the opposite of the best choice for the job.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems most of Trump's appointments have been for people who are the opposite of the best choice for the job.
You noticed that too, eh? I thought it was just me.
His appointments have been the least qualified but most corruptible people he could find.
Either that or they've been the most incompetent people he could find, like picking Ben Carson to run HUD. A man with absolutely zero qualifications in terms of knowing anything, literally anything about the job he's now supposed to do.
Ben Fucking Carson. This is the guy that said he didn't want to head up a cabinet position because he said he felt "unqualified" to do s
Aaaaaand it's gone (Score:1)
Aaaaaand it's gone.
The site is off the air, whether taken down by hackers or by the numbnuts that run the site remains to be seen.
... the guy in janitorial who knows computers (Score:2)