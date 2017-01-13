Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


typodupeerror
Security Facebook

Security Experts Rebut The Guardian's Report That Claimed WhatsApp Has a Backdoor

Posted by msmash from the what's-really-happening dept.
William Turton, writing for Gizmodo: This morning, the Guardian published a story with an alarming headline: "WhatsApp backdoor allows snooping on encrypted messages." If true, this would have massive implications for the security and privacy of WhatsApp's one-billion-plus users. Fortunately, there's no backdoor in WhatsApp, and according to Alec Muffett, an experienced security researcher who spoke to Gizmodo, the Guardian's story is a "major league fuckwittage." [...] Fredric Jacobs, who was the iOS developer at Open Whisper Systems, the collective that designed and maintains the Signal encryption protocol, and who most recently worked at Apple, said, "Nothing new. Of course, if you don't verify keys Signal/WhatsApp/... can man-in-the-middle your communications." "I characterize the threat posed by such reportage as being fear and uncertainty and doubt on an 'anti-vaccination' scale," Muffett, who previously worked on Facebook's engineering security infrastructure team, told Gizmodo. "It is not a bug, it is working as designed and someone is saying it's a 'flaw' and pretending it is earth shattering when in fact it is ignorable." The supposed "backdoor" the Guardian is describing is actually a feature working as intended, and it would require significant collaboration with Facebook to be able to snoop on and intercept someone's encrypted messages, something the company is extremely unlikely to do. "There's a feature in WhatsApp that -- when you swap phones, get a new phone, factory reset, whatever -- when you install WhatsApp freshly on the new phone and continue a conversation, the encryption keys get re-negotiated to accommodate the new phone," Muffett told Gizmodo. Other security experts and journalists have also criticized The Guardian's story.

Comments Filter:

  • It would be nice if The Guardian produced a list for the average person of the most popular software that has known backdoors like Skype, so people can see how compromised they are under pretext of "tackling terrorism".

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Does Skype even count as backdoored? It needs a new term, like glasshoused or NSAware.

    • If alice trusts the provider to tell her that bob is bob and bob trusts the provider to tell him alice is alice then it's all too easy for the provider to pretend to be alice when talking to bob and pretend to be bob when talking to alice.

      If you care about provider snooping then you need to use tools where you manage your own keys.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Tom ( 822 )

        Different problem.

        Yes, the provider could initiate a man-in-the-middle attack against all users from the start. However, let us assume that he didn't do that, for various reasons that are for a seperate discussion.

        In such a scenario, Alice conversation with Bob is secure. It requires only the initial secure key exchange. Once that is complete, they are fine.

        But with the backdoor of silent key-renegotiation, the provider can at any time decide that now they want to eavesdrop into this or that conversation. S

  • Well, apparently [nbcnews.com] the President Elect of the USA [salon.com] believes [twitter.com] the anti-vaccination idea, so...soon it will move on from "fear and doubt" into "official policy".

  • Wat? (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @09:58AM (#53660681)
    Fuckwittage? Anti-Vaxxer references? Hope this guy has a newsletter.

    Well, first off, I'm going to be a little suspicious of experts who find fuckwittage in their dictionary, when a stupid cacahead reference will do. I dunno that taking a temper tantrum reassures me all that much.

    My guideline is that if it is allowed, it is visible to someone who wants to see it badly enough.

    • That's racist. Well no it isn't but language such as that is a sign of upbringing and local colloquial language rather than a sign of intelligence or how much someone knows about a field.

      But feel free to bias based on language rather than on fact.

  • All those "ignorable" things are the reason why security eventually fails.
  • Can I quote you on that?

    The Guardian has created a big name for itself for the massive scoops it has delivered.

    Sometimes this leads to the unrealistic expectation that the scoops can keep being manufactured at a steady rate. Trying too hard much?

  • First, this is really old news picked up by the Guardian: https://tobi.rocks/2016/04/wha... [tobi.rocks] That's almost a year old! Second, this is not the biggest security issue IMHO: default WhatsApp behaviour is to backup all your messages unencrypted to Google Drive, therefore, if a government wants to read your messages, they'll just ask Google! (the content is inaccessible by you, but not to them! https://developers.google.com/... [google.com] )

  • "The supposed "backdoor" the Guardian is describing is actually a feature working as intended, and it would require significant collaboration with Facebook to be able to snoop on and intercept someone's encrypted messages, something the company is extremely unlikely to do."

    A backdoor that requires Facebook's help to snoop is still a backdoor, is it not?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by durrr ( 1316311 )

      A backdoor that allows facebook to snoop means that it's already in full use for datamining and resale for advertisement and well paying government agencies.

  • If it's no big deal, let me disable it... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If it's no big deal, where's the option to disable this autorenegotiation of keys, assuming that I'm not fussed about whether my messages migrate when I update my handset, but am fussed about Facebook having the technical means to give a copy of my supposedly secure messages to any random phone that their system authenticates?

  • Speculation is irrelevant (Score:5, Informative)

    by nightfire-unique ( 253895 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:23AM (#53660797)

    The Whatsapp client is proprietary and closed source.

    It should be assumed to be compromised regardless of what anyone says about it.

  • missing the point (Score:4, Informative)

    by Tom ( 822 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:26AM (#53660813) Homepage Journal

    He is missing the point.

    The article is not speaking about an encryption flaw or anything like that, but about a backdoor - a feature that allows Facebook, without any code changes on your device or other intrusion - to eavesdrop on any conversation you are having.

    A good encryption would be impenetrable even to the vendor. It should not allow the keys to be changed underneath you. It should not warn you afterwards about this fact, and only if you have a special option enabled, but it should tell you before it does a key change, and require your consent.

  • There is a problem in my opinion and denial won't get it fixed. Sure you need to renegotiate keys with a new device but it should not happen automagically without your knowledge. You should have to do it manually and it should not be done for you based on an assumption and all your messages be resent with the new keys.

  • Whatsapp's defaults do not prevent MiTM and do not even warn you something's afoot.
    That's doubleplus bad.
    I think we can leave it at that without the drama.

  • Some disclaimer:
    I have moderate IT Security experience. I'm admittedly not the ITSec convention-going type, but I've developed for solid security, done successful penetration testing on people's code and the likes... From the guardian's article, and from my POV, the major issue here is one of wording: a Backdoor is a feature, one intentionally added by developers and hidden from the end user-facing stuff such as UI and (R)TFM. This is definitely not a backdoor - it looks like a flaw, probably associated wit

