Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Security Windows Microsoft Operating Systems Privacy Software Hardware Technology

Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It (theverge.com) 74

Posted by BeauHD from the anti-theft dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Microsoft is working on a new Windows 10 feature that will automatically lock and secure a PC when the operating system detects someone has moved away from the machine. The feature is labelled as Dynamic Lock in recent test builds of Windows 10, and Windows Central reports that Microsoft refers to this as "Windows Goodbye" internally. Microsoft currently uses special Windows Hello cameras to let Windows 10 users log into a PC with just their face. Big corporations teach employees to use the winkey+L combination to lock machines when they're idle, but this new feature will make it an automatic process. It's not clear exactly how Microsoft will detect inactivity, but it's possible the company could use Windows Hello-compatible machines or detect idle activity and lock the machine accordingly. Windows can already be configured to do this after a set time period, but it appears Microsoft is streamlining this feature into a simple setting for anyone to enable. Microsoft is planning to deliver Dynamic Lock as part of the Windows 10 Creators Update, expected to arrive in April.

Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It More | Reply

Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It

Comments Filter:

  • But will it fr1st pr0st ? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That is the real question.

  • Should already be habit (Score:4, Informative)

    by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @05:03PM (#53650441)

    Meta+L before you step away.

    I have even worked at places where not locking your computer when you are away from it is a fireable offence (after a few warnings).

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I've worked in a place where the same is a trollable offense; many messages will be sent in your name.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by zm ( 257549 )
        Over here it is normally "Hey, team.. Doughnuts for everyone at my desk tomorrow morning!"

      • We used to mess with people's desktop and configuration when that happened. Setting the sender name in their email app to "IP Freely", messing with keyboard shortcuts, etc.

      • Last job, we tended to run a youporn video fullscreen on unlocked machines.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I worked in a place where if you try to leave your work station the guards attack you until you black out.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )
        That's nothing. I work at a place if you plug a USB stick into your workstation, the USB port will immediately locked out and security guards will show up at your desk in five minutes to take away your USB stick.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          Sounds like government. That's where I ran into those measures - DoE.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by creimer ( 824291 )

            Sounds like government. That's where I ran into those measures - DoE.

            I can neither confirm nor deny. ;)

        • Bet it didn't work on rubber duckies. Just USB storage.

          Rubber duckies look like keyboards to the computer.

    • I have even worked at places where not locking your computer when you are away from it is a fireable offence (after a few warnings).

      I have even worked at places where conducting company business on a private mail server is a fire-able offense (no warnings).

      Ah, but special people permit themselves, to do special things . . .

    • Meta+L before you step away.

      I have even worked at places where not locking your computer when you are away from it is a fireable offence (after a few warnings).

      I have seen the chief of security frig around with unsecured workstations. (Set background to screenshot of itself, hide icons and start bar, email President from offender's account, etc).

      What I run into it how many people's minds are blown when I show them Winkey+L instead of the Ctrl+Alt+Del,Enter. Same people have their mind blown at Ctrl+Shift+Esc instead of Ctrl+Alt+Del, "Start Task Manager"

  • Nice (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Very useful for malware. Now there is a built in function to trigger them mining trojans.

  • If you have a short-range radio like bluetooth on your PC and phone, it should be trivial to monitor for a loss of connectivity.

    The hard part is that it would drain both your phone's battery and, if it was a laptop running on battery, its battery.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mlts ( 1038732 )

      Blackberry has had some hardware/software that they sold, in effort to replace CACs/PIVs with their devices, which did a similar thing. Walk off with your phone, the screen locked. Come back, the machine will wake up and ask for your PIN. They were hawking this for about ten years now.

    • Unless you leave your phone at your desk for a minute (probably not a good idea either, but...).

    • BTLE is quite low power. Oh, I see what you're saying, it's MS code so the driver will drain the battery due to rubbish out-the-door binaries.

    • Generally when you're sitting at a desk, your laptop and phone are connected to mains power.

      Anyhow, desktop Linux has had a system tray widget for bluetooth screen locking for a number of years.

  • This already happens (Score:3)

    by TodPunk ( 843271 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @05:16PM (#53650517) Homepage

    It's called a screen-saver which turns off the display and requires a password, and it's been a feature of Windows since at least 2000/XP. It can also be set by group policy. "Inactivity" as questioned in TFS is just defined as "not providing any input" for a certain amount of time.

    Why is this news? Because people that didn't know it existed will now have it set by default? OK, good. They should, and they likely won't know what happened anyway. They'll wiggle the mouse or whatever it is they do when they work on a computer that doesn't do this and click their name because they don't have a password set, or who knows what else.

    Unless they're going the stupid route and not making this the same as current "unlock" functionality, but then I don't get the comparison to Winkey+L

    • No. This is Different. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This isn't a screen saver time out. This is presence detection. It won't wait a configured (10) minutes of inactivity to lock the screen. The camera "sees" the user and even knows which user it is seeing. The camera then locks the screen immediately when the user is not present.

      I'm curious though, if this can be easily defeated with a picture of the user being used to unlock the PC?

      • Congratulations,your PC is now a governance device (Score:4, Insightful)

        by FreeUser ( 11483 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @05:34PM (#53650625)

        The camera "sees" the user and even knows which user it is seeing. The camera then locks the screen immediately when the user is not present.

        How long before the computer "sees" the user and notifies the police that they can pick up their known dissident. I mean, really, given the kind of governance we're about to enter into, this (not to mention Alexa-like audio surveillance "features") are the last thing I'd want on any equipment in my home.

        And no, I don't have anything to hide. But conversely, I also don't use the restroom in the middle of 5th Avenue. Privacy is a thing, even in a world full of morons who think it isn't.

    • This already happens

      It seems no-one actually knows for sure what this does, but it seems likely it's a bit more than just "lock after a x minutes of no keyboard/mouse input." It probably keeps checking via the webcam for your face, and if it doesn't see you for a while, it locks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      I'm guessing the idea is that this will be much quicker, like if you haven't touched the mouse or keyboard for like 10-60 seconds the camera will check if you're still sitting in front of it and if not lock the machine. I think this is a business winner, so many times I've seen laptops with aggressive screen savers being used in a meeting by someone presenting and it locks because the presenter was talking or taking questions or holding a discussion and not navigating. This way the machine could check yep h

    • It's called a screen-saver which turns off the display and requires a password, and it's been a feature of Windows since at least 2000/XP.

      OH you mean the feature people push out as far as possible because it's annoying when it comes on while you're sitting at your desk and happen to be looking up something or writing something down for a second? That feature that leaves a computer exposed for a preset amount of time that becomes a juggling act between security and convenience?

      Why is this news?

      Because it doesn't already happen, it hasn't existed in the past, and what does exist doesn't work. Corporate security is a big deal that can't be fixed by simply expect

  • It's not clear exactly how Microsoft will detect inactivity, but it's possible the company could use Windows Hello-compatible machines or detect idle activity and lock the machine accordingly.

    My monitor at work has the ability to detect if someone is sitting within a certain distance from it. If no-one is in range then after a couple of minutes it would automatically turn off the screen. The distance can be defined in the settings.

    I'm sure there are a small number of people on here (who will likely comment)

    • but it seemed to work for the 500 odd people we have on the floor.

      500 people must require a fair bit of space, how does it work for the one closest and furthest away? Seems like it wouldn't work well when you wander over to a neighbouring colleague.

    • I'm sure there are a small number of people on here (who will likely comment) whose working patterns means that this wouldn't work for them

      The idea of Windows Goodbye is that it is coupled with Windows Hello. It's about your computer tying directly into your working pattern dynamically. Look away / walk away and the screen locks. Look back / walk back and the screen unlocks.

      I already unlock my girlfriends Surface Pro 4 by swiping on the screen and then holding it up to her face. Though I admit it annoys her, especially when I laugh about it afterwards.

  • Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It

    Bloody hell, will it? Even though I'm running Windows 7/Centos 7? That's very clever.

    • Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It

      Bloody hell, will it? Even though I'm running Windows 7/Centos 7? That's very clever.

      Windows 10 will soon install itself on your PC when you step away from it, even though you are running Windows 7/Centos 7.

  • If they use your webcam to monitor your activity then this will be a privacy nightmare. I will duct tape my camera if it comes to that or better yet just disable the option if it comes enabled

  • Yay for privacy (Score:3, Interesting)

    by TheEdgeOfRage ( 4834775 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @05:32PM (#53650605)
    This is going to be so good if they use webcams like for Hello. Which means they get to look at you 24/7 with your consent.

  • I predict the usual Microsoft screwups with their initial roll-out of this.
    People's computers will blackout the screen during extended video playback, especially HTPC users sitting back away from their computers.

  • It's times like this that I'm happy my work's IT department is mildly incompetent. We just finished the Windows 7 rollout last year and they're still patting themselves on their backs.

    Figure that by the time they are ready to go to the next version of Windows I'll be retired.

  • https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/09/10/15/2121214/sonar-software-detects-laptop-user-presence [slashdot.org]

    Actually been using it although it drove a co-worker batty because he heard the high-frequency ticks and he couldn't find the source.. ;)

  • but they are constantly monitoring/recording my movements.

    I don't see any issues here, do you?

  • Big corporations teach employees to use the winkey+L combination to lock machines when they're idle

    Only big corporations teach that?

  • Now my PC will be watching me at the keyboard. What's next, having it watch me sleep?

    And... Just to throw in my $0.02, both the Windows "Hello" and proposed "Goodbye" features sound pretty troublesome.

  • I'm not keen at having any more cameras pointed at me -- but if there was something very simple like an IR sensor that can detect presence/motion/etc, then this might be useful....

  • I think the idea is that if you are at your desk but idle (say, for example, you're on a long phone call with your chair tipped back and your feet on the desk), the computer won't lock down after X minutes of inactivity passes. But if you step away, it locks within seconds. You probably want to have some delay before locking, just in case you bend down to tie your shoe or something else where you are out of the view of the camera for a moment.

    The problem with the typical timeout we've used for years is that

  • Just make the punishment for hacking extremely high. It worked for narcotics right.

  • How will this work when Mary calls the helpdesk, and as soon as Victor the desktop tech sits down the screen locks because Mary isn't the one sitting there?

Slashdot Top Deals

Mr. Cole's Axiom: The sum of the intelligence on the planet is a constant; the population is growing.

Close