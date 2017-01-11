Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It (theverge.com) 75
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Microsoft is working on a new Windows 10 feature that will automatically lock and secure a PC when the operating system detects someone has moved away from the machine. The feature is labelled as Dynamic Lock in recent test builds of Windows 10, and Windows Central reports that Microsoft refers to this as "Windows Goodbye" internally. Microsoft currently uses special Windows Hello cameras to let Windows 10 users log into a PC with just their face. Big corporations teach employees to use the winkey+L combination to lock machines when they're idle, but this new feature will make it an automatic process. It's not clear exactly how Microsoft will detect inactivity, but it's possible the company could use Windows Hello-compatible machines or detect idle activity and lock the machine accordingly. Windows can already be configured to do this after a set time period, but it appears Microsoft is streamlining this feature into a simple setting for anyone to enable. Microsoft is planning to deliver Dynamic Lock as part of the Windows 10 Creators Update, expected to arrive in April.
Should already be habit (Score:4, Informative)
Meta+L before you step away.
I have even worked at places where not locking your computer when you are away from it is a fireable offence (after a few warnings).
I've worked in a place where the same is a trollable offense; many messages will be sent in your name.
We used to mess with people's desktop and configuration when that happened. Setting the sender name in their email app to "IP Freely", messing with keyboard shortcuts, etc.
It got to be a habit for me at a previous job when I had co-workers who would hope they can get their hands on an unattended machine. One poor schlub left his machine unattended while I was out at lunch. When I came back from lunch, the guy who left the machine unattended was being fired because his machine mysteriously sent nasty E-mails to C-level brass and their families, the source code he was working on was replaced with just commented out rants and checked into SVN, and copy of some phishing message with Locky attached was executed from his machine.
That says more about the quality of the company culture than anything else. Did someone do this because they were so pissed off at the C levels that they felt that this was a reasonable thing to do? Or did they do this because they wanted to get the victim fired - for whatever reason. And I don't know what is worse
.. doing it for the lulz or doing it because of a vendetta.
Screwing with people is a time honored past time in geek culture.
Screwing with someone's livelihood is not cool.
The anecdote you supplied goes way beyond "fair game" and "mischief" and is simply disgusting.
Wow, that's a lot of hate for a co-worker... he must have been a real dick (hopefully anyway...)
The "accepted" prank for the unattended, unlocked workstation was usually just an e-mail to the team saying "lunch is on me guys" har har
Or maybe rotate their display port by 90 degrees.
I worked in a place where if you try to leave your work station the guards attack you until you black out.
I can neither confirm nor deny.
;)
Bet it didn't work on rubber duckies. Just USB storage.
Rubber duckies look like keyboards to the computer.
I have even worked at places where conducting company business on a private mail server is a fire-able offense (no warnings).
Ah, but special people permit themselves, to do special things . . .
I have seen the chief of security frig around with unsecured workstations. (Set background to screenshot of itself, hide icons and start bar, email President from offender's account, etc).
What I run into it how many people's minds are blown when I show them Winkey+L instead of the Ctrl+Alt+Del,Enter. Same people have their mind blown at Ctrl+Shift+Esc instead of Ctrl+Alt+Del, "Start Task Manager"
Nice (Score:1)
Very useful for malware. Now there is a built in function to trigger them mining trojans.
This is nearly-trivial with bluetooth (Score:1)
If you have a short-range radio like bluetooth on your PC and phone, it should be trivial to monitor for a loss of connectivity.
The hard part is that it would drain both your phone's battery and, if it was a laptop running on battery, its battery.
Blackberry has had some hardware/software that they sold, in effort to replace CACs/PIVs with their devices, which did a similar thing. Walk off with your phone, the screen locked. Come back, the machine will wake up and ask for your PIN. They were hawking this for about ten years now.
BTLE is quite low power. Oh, I see what you're saying, it's MS code so the driver will drain the battery due to rubbish out-the-door binaries.
Generally when you're sitting at a desk, your laptop and phone are connected to mains power.
Anyhow, desktop Linux has had a system tray widget for bluetooth screen locking for a number of years.
While I agree it's smart to lockdown your workstation in a business environment, I've worked in some where this tech will be abused to time track employees who spent 3 minutes too long in the restroom.
That said, they already ran shitty 3rd party software that tracked mouse and keystrokes so maybe nothing changes. Oh man did we lose some developers who treated it as a challenge and scripted activity (poorly) while they were afk. I suppose there are probably some more clever devs plugging along with bet
Automatic Light Switches (Score:2)
Would indeed be great for any sort of business/public environment.
Not it it works as well as automatic lights which, at least where I work, seem to stay on over night without anyone in my office and then regularly turn off every ~30 minutes or so when I am in the office. If I have to keep waving at the computer as well as the lights to prove I am still there it is not going to improve my productivity.
This already happens (Score:3)
It's called a screen-saver which turns off the display and requires a password, and it's been a feature of Windows since at least 2000/XP. It can also be set by group policy. "Inactivity" as questioned in TFS is just defined as "not providing any input" for a certain amount of time.
Why is this news? Because people that didn't know it existed will now have it set by default? OK, good. They should, and they likely won't know what happened anyway. They'll wiggle the mouse or whatever it is they do when they work on a computer that doesn't do this and click their name because they don't have a password set, or who knows what else.
Unless they're going the stupid route and not making this the same as current "unlock" functionality, but then I don't get the comparison to Winkey+L
No. This is Different. (Score:1)
This isn't a screen saver time out. This is presence detection. It won't wait a configured (10) minutes of inactivity to lock the screen. The camera "sees" the user and even knows which user it is seeing. The camera then locks the screen immediately when the user is not present.
I'm curious though, if this can be easily defeated with a picture of the user being used to unlock the PC?
Congratulations,your PC is now a governance device (Score:4, Insightful)
The camera "sees" the user and even knows which user it is seeing. The camera then locks the screen immediately when the user is not present.
How long before the computer "sees" the user and notifies the police that they can pick up their known dissident. I mean, really, given the kind of governance we're about to enter into, this (not to mention Alexa-like audio surveillance "features") are the last thing I'd want on any equipment in my home.
And no, I don't have anything to hide. But conversely, I also don't use the restroom in the middle of 5th Avenue. Privacy is a thing, even in a world full of morons who think it isn't.
This already happens
It seems no-one actually knows for sure what this does, but it seems likely it's a bit more than just "lock after a x minutes of no keyboard/mouse input." It probably keeps checking via the webcam for your face, and if it doesn't see you for a while, it locks.
I'm guessing the idea is that this will be much quicker, like if you haven't touched the mouse or keyboard for like 10-60 seconds the camera will check if you're still sitting in front of it and if not lock the machine. I think this is a business winner, so many times I've seen laptops with aggressive screen savers being used in a meeting by someone presenting and it locks because the presenter was talking or taking questions or holding a discussion and not navigating. This way the machine could check yep h
It's called a screen-saver which turns off the display and requires a password, and it's been a feature of Windows since at least 2000/XP.
OH you mean the feature people push out as far as possible because it's annoying when it comes on while you're sitting at your desk and happen to be looking up something or writing something down for a second? That feature that leaves a computer exposed for a preset amount of time that becomes a juggling act between security and convenience?
Why is this news?
Because it doesn't already happen, it hasn't existed in the past, and what does exist doesn't work. Corporate security is a big deal that can't be fixed by simply expect
Monitor (Score:2)
My monitor at work has the ability to detect if someone is sitting within a certain distance from it. If no-one is in range then after a couple of minutes it would automatically turn off the screen. The distance can be defined in the settings.
I'm sure there are a small number of people on here (who will likely comment)
but it seemed to work for the 500 odd people we have on the floor.
500 people must require a fair bit of space, how does it work for the one closest and furthest away? Seems like it wouldn't work well when you wander over to a neighbouring colleague.
I'm sure there are a small number of people on here (who will likely comment) whose working patterns means that this wouldn't work for them
The idea of Windows Goodbye is that it is coupled with Windows Hello. It's about your computer tying directly into your working pattern dynamically. Look away / walk away and the screen locks. Look back / walk back and the screen unlocks.
I already unlock my girlfriends Surface Pro 4 by swiping on the screen and then holding it up to her face. Though I admit it annoys her, especially when I laugh about it afterwards.
This has gone far enough! (Score:2)
Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It
Bloody hell, will it? Even though I'm running Windows 7/Centos 7? That's very clever.
Windows 10 Will Soon Lock Your PC When You Step Away From It
Bloody hell, will it? Even though I'm running Windows 7/Centos 7? That's very clever.
Windows 10 will soon install itself on your PC when you step away from it, even though you are running Windows 7/Centos 7.
I thought that was what happened last year?
Privacy (Score:2)
If they use your webcam to monitor your activity then this will be a privacy nightmare. I will duct tape my camera if it comes to that or better yet just disable the option if it comes enabled
Yay for privacy (Score:3, Interesting)
It will cause issues on first implemenation. (Score:2)
I predict the usual Microsoft screwups with their initial roll-out of this.
People's computers will blackout the screen during extended video playback, especially HTPC users sitting back away from their computers.
Seriously? (Score:2)
It's times like this that I'm happy my work's IT department is mildly incompetent. We just finished the Windows 7 rollout last year and they're still patting themselves on their backs.
Figure that by the time they are ready to go to the next version of Windows I'll be retired.
A long time ago... (Score:2)
https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/09/10/15/2121214/sonar-software-detects-laptop-user-presence [slashdot.org]
Actually been using it although it drove a co-worker batty because he heard the high-frequency ticks and he couldn't find the source..
;)
so they are not spying on me (Score:1)
but they are constantly monitoring/recording my movements.
I don't see any issues here, do you?
Big corporations (Score:2)
Only big corporations teach that?
Just great. (Score:2)
Now my PC will be watching me at the keyboard. What's next, having it watch me sleep?
And... Just to throw in my $0.02, both the Windows "Hello" and proposed "Goodbye" features sound pretty troublesome.
Camera or IR sensor?.. (Score:2)
I'm not keen at having any more cameras pointed at me -- but if there was something very simple like an IR sensor that can detect presence/motion/etc, then this might be useful....
Better than a timeout (Score:2)
I think the idea is that if you are at your desk but idle (say, for example, you're on a long phone call with your chair tipped back and your feet on the desk), the computer won't lock down after X minutes of inactivity passes. But if you step away, it locks within seconds. You probably want to have some delay before locking, just in case you bend down to tie your shoe or something else where you are out of the view of the camera for a moment.
The problem with the typical timeout we've used for years is that
Don't secure any system (Score:2)
Just make the punishment for hacking extremely high. It worked for narcotics right.
This should be great for the helpdesk (Score:2)
How will this work when Mary calls the helpdesk, and as soon as Victor the desktop tech sits down the screen locks because Mary isn't the one sitting there?