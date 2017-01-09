Ask Slashdot: What Is the Best Way To Thank Users For Reporting Security Issues? 20
An anonymous Slashdot reader writes: I have worked in the IT field long enough to know that many issues can be avoided if users pay attention to pop-ups, security alerts, "from" addresses et al and not just machine gun click their way through things. Unfortunately, most users seem to have the "fuck it" mentality in terms of good security practices. Sometimes I will have users submit a ticket asking if an email is safe to open or if that strange 800 number that popped up in their browser is really Microsoft. When that happens I like to talk to them in person (when possible) to commend them and tell them how much trouble could be avoided if more users followed their example. I'm curious to know if anyone has ever worked somewhere with bug bounty type incentives for corporate users or if you have a unique way of thanking people for not trying to open Urgent_Invoice.exe.
How about "Thank you!"? (Score:2, Insightful)
How about just saying, "Thank you!" to them?
You could also give them money.
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely! Anyone who finds any kind of security issue and then reveals it needs to be pursued and punished so severely that everyone who finds such issues just pretends they didn't see it and moves on. That'll make things REALLY secure!
Show there how to break into the best porn sites (Score:2)
A bit ironic, but I'm sure it would be appreciated!
Who cares? (Score:1)
Fix the Bugs (Score:2)
Well for one thing, don't persecute them!! (Score:2)
I've heard many cases of somebody reporting a security issue, then getting fired, sued, or arrested as a result. In the case of kids in school, suspended or expelled.
They were HONEST here! They found a security problem and rather than exploit it for personal gain, they reported it, and then get in TROUBLE for it??
It's absurd. It means when people hear of this and find security problems in the future, they'll keep quiet about them because they don't want to get in trouble too.
By Paying Attention to their Reports (Score:2)
If you demonstrate that you take the report seriously. So just showing a good followup of the report, with progress and fixes.
That means having the resources since without resources nobody'll be happy.
By actually following through (Score:3)
I've been reporting security issues in local businesses that I deal with. One is an ISP that stores and emails users passwords in plain text. Another is a bank exposing credit card numbers in plain text. When I report this shit, I expect actual follow through in fixing them. In the former case, the ISP literally gave me a "not our problem" response, while the bank said they'd contact me back and never did (still need to check to see if this issue has at least been resolved though).
Send a copy of the thank you letter (Score:2)
To every congressman in the country, asking them to repel the CFAA or at least heavily reform it, while also making a huge PR stunt about it.
Simple (Score:2)
Fix the problem, promptly.
just don't let them know you sent it (Score:1)
Hack directly to their screen and display, "Thanks for reporting the security issue. -Anonymous Coward"