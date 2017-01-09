Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Job For This Recent CS Grad? 60
One year away from graduating with a CS degree, an anonymous reader wants some insights from the Slashdot community: [My] curriculum is rather broad, ranging from systems programming on a Raspberry Pi to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C, Java, JPA, Python, Go, Node.js, software design patterns, basic network stuff (mostly Cisco) and various database technologies... I'm working already part-time as a system administrator for two small companies, but don't want to stay there forever because it's basically a dead-end position. Enjoying the job, though... With these skills under my belt, what career path should I pursue?
There's different positions as well as different fields, and the submission explains simply that "I'm looking for satisfying and rewarding work," adding that "pay is not that important." So leave your suggestions in the comments. What's the best job for this recent CS grad?
Security is a growth industry.
It will be, but only as long as the cost of mitigating is worth it to organizations. Once the cost exceeds that of insurance offerings, companies will simply mitigate with the latter.
The old mantra was "it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."
The new mantra is "it's not a matter of when, it's a matter of how often and how much."
Also, Security depends on your ability to manage frustration, since it's often a losing battle. A fruitful career due to the income potential (for now), but the shine wears
A lot of things that are at risk are difficult to attach a price to. Things like IP, employee data, and disruption of business. Not to mention legal liability and bad publicity.
A lot of the metrics you have listed are intangible, and therefore are often mired in FUD sales tactics, making justification rather difficult, if not impossible for a Security representative today.
That's kind of like saying if auto insurance was cheap enough, everyone would drive recklessly.
Uh, wrong. I was implying that the cost of repairing automobiles is expensive enough that carrying insurance proves to be an alternative that is cost effective. That same analogy can be carried over to Security.
When an organization spends a million dollars a year on manpower costs associated with a CISO, Secu
I'll second this. Weaknesses I've observed in the current crop of SEs currently in the market place are:
1) Lack of security understanding and related defensive programming skills - If I have to tell you I found a XSS vulnerability in your code, you should be embarrassed, because you should have caught it way before I found it in QA.
2) A lack of understanding of the world outside your box. I don't expect that you'll be able to configure a cisco router, but I DO expect you to be able to tell me what ports y
Some people are able to find jobs where they're able do things they like. Win-win!
This I agree with. My advice when my younger sister went to college: whatever you do for a living you'll eventually learn to hate, because nothing is fun when you HAVE to do it all day every day. All you do when you pick something you love for a career is make a perfectly good hobby not fun anymore.
In the end - pick something that you're good at and that pays well. That money will allow you to enjoy life outside of your job, which is where the better parts of your life happen anyways.
And lean towards gov
The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers.
- SOCRATES by Plato
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
irrational hatred
I can tell you have nothing but love for your fellow man.
two jobs (Score:2)
Here's the problem with this submission (Score:5, Insightful)
the submission explains simply that "I'm looking for satisfying and rewarding work,"
What people consider satisfying and rewarding is entirely subjective. What works for me, helping people without them realizing it was me, would leave most other people feeling unappreciated. The submitter is going to have to decide for him/her self what would they would find satisfying and rewarding.
Big - Small (Score:5, Informative)
Start at a big company. A big software company. After a while, start looking to leave there and go to a small company.
Why: If you start at a small company, you will confuse the freedom for chaos. You will not appreciate how easy it is to get things done. If you start at a big company, you will learn some big company processes. A few of them are good, most of them are bad, and you will probably have a very constrained job. Then move to a small company where you can actually do stuff.
A prof once put it this way: Work at a big company to learn stuff, then work at a small company to apply what you've learned.
Embedded software? (Score:2)
I think the best way to answer the question would be to select some areas where you'd like to live and then spend some time searching for jobs in those areas.
I was searching for employment ~18 months ago, mostly in the Northeast USA. It definitely seemed like I was seeing a lot of jobs for embedded software developers. So many that I was toying with the idea of going back to school and acquiring some of the requisite skills.
Best Job (Score:1)
It's not the route they want you to take, but go do something different. Step back, find something you like and do it. And, while either while you're working or doing your off hours, start something bigger. Come out a project or patches to other projects and then when you take the first programming gig, you'll have a better level of confidence as well as some experience behind you. Importantly, you'll avoid the mistake found among all too many CS degree holders: thinking they know how everything works
Have some fun! Do something "crazy" while you can (Score:1)
Later on, with spouse, children mortgage repayments you won't necessarily want / be able to:
- Do some IT support for expeditions going to exotic locations
- Do some contracting someplace like the South Pole
- The oil exploration or production rigs pay well (although not as much as before)
- Cruise ships are pretty much nonstop partying; bring plenty of aspirins and condoms
- Holiday villages, ski resorts: see above
- Voluntary work, either at home or abroad. Can be very depressing but also rewarding
- Joing the
Is that all? (Score:2)
We don't know either (Score:5, Insightful)
We don't know what you find interesting or challenging. you may not know either until you bounce through some place.
go find a company where you like the people; you've got the skill set that most companies are looking for. And figure out what you like. While happiness does in part come from not having a soul sucking job, having a not sucking job that pays enough to not have worries and be able to do the other things in life is just as important.
Despite what they tell you, a job is still just a means to make money to be able to afford to live. You can be paid to do that which you enjoy (shh, don't tell them) - and it is still a job. And before someone says "but but but" I am not saying take a job that sucks your soul out through your eye balls; I am saying I accept the fact that while I love cooking, and I also recognize that when I am done I have to clean the kitchen and if I don't clean the kitchen I suck as a person who shares that kitchen with others. Cleaning the kitchen is fun (and meaning it) said no one ever. (So as much as I do enjoy my job, it comes with some responsibilities that I have to suck it up, realize this is what I accept money for, and go do them. Much like everything in life. No parent ever said they love emptying the diaper pail either, but the end result has been worth it)
back to the first paragraph - a lot of us have bounced through companies and jobs. Our interests have changed. Our skill sets have changed. The job market has changed. When I started, the Web didn't exist. FORTRAN and C were king. I bounced through CAD/CAM, through two small startups (one still exists, and the other long since swallowed by another startup), to contracting, to a large financial company (where we're playing with Angular and such - you'd be surprised what Fortune 100 companies actually do - but also the job stability is through the roof and I have a kid about to start college, which ties back to I have a job to make the rest of life better)
Now if you'll excuse me, I am going to tie an onion to my belt and go yell at clouds. That last paragraph made me feel very old.
OT: Where is everybody? (Score:1)
Where went everybody?
Due to reasons I was offline mostly for three weeks and it seems that
/. is empty. Articles with low double digit number of replies. Never seen numbers that low.
I am not interested why people made the choice to leave. I am just wondering where they went. What alternative sites are used in place of
/.?
Something that wont' get outsourced.. (Score:1)
Look at what is happening with the university IT jobs in California getting outsourced and understand the lesson: If someone can do your job cheaper, you will eventually lose it.
Several options to consider that guard against that:
1) IT Security - a very in demand skill and one that is less likely (right now) to be outsourced
2) Big Data - data is the new black gold - learn how to mine it and you'll do fine.
3) Defense Contracting - if you can get a security clearance, there is abundant work where defense cont
What did you envision yourself doing with tech? (Score:1)
When I was in elementary school... I remember my grand dad walked in with our first PC (gateway.. moo) which had windows 95 on it. At first I was amazed, but I was even more wow'd when I opened it up and looked inside. That was when I decided that I wanted to work with computer hardware. I wanted to take then apart and put them back together, and wow what a fun job that would be... "it'll be like legos!" I told myself lol
The reality is that by the time I was trained and felt competent in hardware, things
Defense contractor (Score:2)
Can't be outsourced to H-1B's.
Re: (Score:2)
Can't be outsourced to H-1B's.
While this is true, you have to be careful that you don't let yourself get pigeon holed into old and obsolete technology. I was doing defense work when they shut down the shuttle program at Cape Canaveral and I tell you, I have never see so many resumes from brilliant people who had almost zero chance of finding a new job without brushing up their skills. A lot of them had been at NASA and the Cape for 20+ years and we interviewed them out of professional courtesy, and to help them brush up on their inter
Don't go to (Score:1)
Easy answer (Score:2)
Do whatever you want. (Score:2)
We IT experts are, compared to the rest of the ordinary crowd, in the extremely fortunate position that we can basically do whatever we like to do in our field and earn either decent or obscene amounts of cash while doing so. There is just about no other industry today where that is possible.
Do whatever you want. If you don't know what you want, try things out. Keep looking.
... Steve Jobs was right on this one.
Think you have the great new app / service up your sleeve? Build that.
Want to learn Oracle/SAP/Wh
