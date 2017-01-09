Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Job For This Recent CS Grad? 195
One year away from graduating with a CS degree, an anonymous reader wants some insights from the Slashdot community: [My] curriculum is rather broad, ranging from systems programming on a Raspberry Pi to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C, Java, JPA, Python, Go, Node.js, software design patterns, basic network stuff (mostly Cisco) and various database technologies... I'm working already part-time as a system administrator for two small companies, but don't want to stay there forever because it's basically a dead-end position. Enjoying the job, though... With these skills under my belt, what career path should I pursue?
There's different positions as well as different fields, and the submission explains simply that "I'm looking for satisfying and rewarding work," adding that "pay is not that important." So leave your suggestions in the comments. What's the best job for this recent CS grad?
Security. (Score:5, Insightful)
Security is a growth industry.
It will be, but only as long as the cost of mitigating is worth it to organizations. Once the cost exceeds that of insurance offerings, companies will simply mitigate with the latter.
The old mantra was "it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."
The new mantra is "it's not a matter of when, it's a matter of how often and how much."
Also, Security depends on your ability to manage frustration, since it's often a losing battle. A fruitful career due to the income potential (for now), but the shine wears
Insurance (risk transference) is one method of risk mitigation. However, insurance companies are, by and large, extremely good at risk analysis (they have to be to stay in business). The likelihood of an insurer paying out on a breach where the insured party can't show that they performed any sort of other risk mitigation is going to be extremely low.
Otherwise, I agree with you and your comment fits my experience to a T.
Insurance (risk transference) is one method of risk mitigation. However, insurance companies are, by and large, extremely good at risk analysis (they have to be to stay in business). The likelihood of an insurer paying out on a breach where the insured party can't show that they performed any sort of other risk mitigation is going to be extremely low.

Otherwise, I agree with you and your comment fits my experience to a T.
Otherwise, I agree with you and your comment fits my experience to a T.
Of course there will be ways to reduce insurance premiums, such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, etc. in order to reduce risk to qualify/justify an insurance plan and develop acceptable situations for payouts that have demonstrated some level of mitigation.
That said, it is the expensive human that will likely ultimately be replace to justify the insurance plan to begin with. There is a reason Security was recommended in this particular discussion, and it isn't because Security professionals are paid poorly. The man
Also, Security depends on your ability to manage frustration, since it's often a losing battle.
The opposite end of the spectrum is boredom (i.e., watching paint dry). From my experience in IT support roles, the best jobs are the most boring jobs that no one else wants to do. When I did a PC refresh project for a local hospital, I relocated my desk into a storage closet that no one had seen the floor in eight years and spent six weeks in between tickets to sort, toss or recycle old IT equipment to reclaim 600-sqf of useable space. Boring as heck but someone had to do it.
Everybody is studying security. Insurance created (Score:2)
Insurance companies created the fire code, Underwriters Laboratories (UL listed), and many other organisations and standards to reduce their risk. As insurance companies become involved in information security, they may well insist that to be covered companies need to comply with various standards, they may offer a rate discount if all of your developers take continuing education on security, etc. So the involvement of security companies will likely mean that companies will spend less dealing with security
A lot of things that are at risk are difficult to attach a price to. Things like IP, employee data, and disruption of business. Not to mention legal liability and bad publicity.
A lot of the metrics you have listed are intangible, and therefore are often mired in FUD sales tactics, making justification rather difficult, if not impossible for a Security representative today.
That's kind of like saying if auto insurance was cheap enough, everyone would drive recklessly.
Uh, wrong. I was implying that the cost of repairing automobiles is expensive enough that carrying insurance proves to be an alternative that is cost effective. That same analogy can be carried over to Security.
When an organization spends a million dollars a year on manpower costs associated with a CISO, Secu
I'll second this. Weaknesses I've observed in the current crop of SEs currently in the market place are:
1) Lack of security understanding and related defensive programming skills - If I have to tell you I found a XSS vulnerability in your code, you should be embarrassed, because you should have caught it way before I found it in QA.
2) A lack of understanding of the world outside your box. I don't expect that you'll be able to configure a cisco router, but I DO expect you to be able to tell me what ports y
This. Security is about the only thing that is not only growing but also one of the few things companies don't want to outsource because
... well, it's one thing if they steal the IP but another if they keep the door open so they can do it at will.
I am in IT security and we're hiring. Actually, rather, we would be hiring if we could find people. We're at the point where juniors get salaries comparable with seniors in other areas and trainees with little to no security experience get junior level salaries. W
If you're interested in security and want to do something useful, and profitable, code "preventative/predictive" software that does for the user what the IT department preaches to the users:
1.) Don't click on phishing links in emails. You and I know what that means; usually an executable (.exe,
.com, .bat, .scr, .whatever) wrapped in a ,zip.
Start raising flags. Block forward progress until a systems analyst arrives.
2.) Use something like Web of Trust to provide first-flag and even then (and this is importan
Re:Figure out what you want to do (Score:4, Insightful)
What do you want to do?
What do you like?
Those are the questions you need to answer. Perhaps the best advice is go see a career counselor to determine your career. It may have nothing to do with CS.
What do you want to do?
What do you like?
These are the right questions. Near the start of your career, rather than asking, "What job shall I do next," instead ask, "What job will best qualify me for the job after next?"
Say What.....?!?!?
If pay is not important, that sounds like you are wealthy enough not to have to work (assuming you're keen on supporting yourself, and not living in mommy's basement forever having them support you)....in which case I'm asking...."Why are you asking about work if you don't care what you get paid?"
If you are independently wealthy, you don't NEED to work, and hence can spend you time doing whatever you wish.
You
But, does one ever really attain that level of pay?
I never will, I always want more, UNTIL, the moment I make enough to put quickly away and NOT ever have to work again....likely enough that will require a powerball win.
I work for one and one reason only....to make money to support my lifestyle. I pretty much make more than I spend now, but that extra goes to retirement and you can never really put enough away for most normal working mor
This. What excites you, gets you pumped up? (Score:2)
Absolutely this. Do what you enjoy. Some people enjoy teaching, some people enjoy solving puzzles, etc. Figure out at least two or three things that get you pumped up. Then figure out which jobs combine at least two things that you enjoy and work toward doing that.
and with an income based loan repayment plan the student loans will be wiped away over time.
Computer Security is the Environmental Engineering of the field. It's a lot of paperwork and written reports. The pentest and hacking part actually plays a minor role. It's also very fragmented because there's no government standard. Once there's a standard, the career will boost.
Believe me, even when there's a government standard (which exist for several sectors of business), justification to spend can still be very difficult, even in the face of mandates.
enjoying the job, why leave (Score:2, Insightful)
A job is what pays your bills, so you can go and do things you like. You've got this one in the bag; so what are your hobbies, interests? Go pursue those. In the end, we're all worm-food, so make every day count.
Some people are able to find jobs where they're able do things they like. Win-win!
I'm 71 years old.
I worked in electronics at 19, this man's Navy for 9 years. Got out, worked repairing instruments in the oil patch, got a TRS-80 in 1978.
Went to work as data entry clerk in another oil patch in 1982, doing Lotus 123 on DOS using an Arnold Schwarzenegger portable with two floppy disk drives.
My computer obsession, savvy and curiosity placed me in Reston, Va. in front of the financial CEO.
He said, "People love you no matter where you go in our organization, but I have a big problem: You have
I also think a lot of people have gone into to programming, but weren't really interested in it - like a lot of engineers in the 60s and 70s, they were told this is where the money is going to be, so that's where the went. Then when they got there they discovered they didn't really like it, or couldn't find any specialty because they weren't really all that interested.
The person in question here seems the same way. Programming is not an island - you apply programming to something, and then you get good at
Re: (Score:3)
This I agree with. My advice when my younger sister went to college: whatever you do for a living you'll eventually learn to hate, because nothing is fun when you HAVE to do it all day every day. All you do when you pick something you love for a career is make a perfectly good hobby not fun anymore.
In the end - pick something that you're good at and that pays well. That money will allow you to enjoy life outside of your job, which is where the better parts of your life happen anyways.
And lean towards gov
I had this mindset for some time, around twenty years ago. I wanted to get a job at something *not* related to computers, because I didn't want to hate my hobby. I am not formally educated (I'm now a university professor, but because I formalized my "knowledge equivalence" after ~15 years of professional experience; I never went to college as a student). I am Mexican... So my outlook at age 18 was somewhat bleak. Maybe work as a store clerk? That'd be a sure way to have enough money for food and leave my mi
A job is what pays your bills, so you can go and do things you like. [...] In the end, we're all worm-food, so make every day count.
It's interesting that you talk about making every day count but discount the impact he can make with what is likely going to be his most meaningful contribution to society outside of his potential future family. I'd say if you want to make every day count, don't waste 8-9 hours of each day doing something that doesn't count, or doesn't count as much as it could if you put more effort in.
Just working for the weekends seams like a waste of 70% of the week to me.
two jobs (Score:2)
gardener (Score:1)
Lots of growth potential there!
They're better off picking up a trade. At least then in 5 years, they won't have to worry about their job being outsourced.
Here's the problem with this submission (Score:5, Insightful)
the submission explains simply that "I'm looking for satisfying and rewarding work,"
What people consider satisfying and rewarding is entirely subjective. What works for me, helping people without them realizing it was me, would leave most other people feeling unappreciated. The submitter is going to have to decide for him/her self what would they would find satisfying and rewarding.
Santa?
Re: (Score:2)
Pay is also important (Score:2)
I really don't know where the submitter is coming from but neglecting pay speaks to someone who doesn't quite understand how the world works. Of course, being a recent college grad they probably have certain idealistic visions of how the world should work. Let us debase them, gently, of some of them.
In terms of salary, by not going for at least industry average, you're setting yourself up for future financial troubles.
Don't be afraid of getting paid. Never be afraid of asking for more money. Money is not th
Big - Small (Score:5, Insightful)
Start at a big company. A big software company. After a while, start looking to leave there and go to a small company.
Why: If you start at a small company, you will confuse the freedom for chaos. You will not appreciate how easy it is to get things done. If you start at a big company, you will learn some big company processes. A few of them are good, most of them are bad, and you will probably have a very constrained job. Then move to a small company where you can actually do stuff.
A prof once put it this way: Work at a big company to learn stuff, then work at a small company to apply what you've learned.
Build good relationships at the big company. Almost every job I've ever gotten was because someone I'd worked with before pinged me about an opening at their new company.
Large corps will pigeon hole you into a technology that you may or may not like. From the perspective of some of the comments. "Go join a large company and get abused then go do something you like" makes no sense at all.
I found the opportunities inside a small or mid-size to be significant and yes you'll learn a ton. Just not likely to make a lot of money.
Mega-Corps pay better, but then you'll be specialized.
The downside of this is that at a big company, you're likely to work the single role you were hired for and not much else. You're just the junior QA guy or the just the junior front end dev, etc. Unless you enrich your learning on your own time, you're can possibly get stuck siloing yourself off from a lot of career paths.
At a small company, you WILL out of sheer lack of numbers to fill every job responsibility have to fill a ton of different roles - application support, development, infrustructure, QA, d
Embedded software? (Score:4, Insightful)
I think the best way to answer the question would be to select some areas where you'd like to live and then spend some time searching for jobs in those areas.
I was searching for employment ~18 months ago, mostly in the Northeast USA. It definitely seemed like I was seeing a lot of jobs for embedded software developers. So many that I was toying with the idea of going back to school and acquiring some of the requisite skills.
It definitely seemed like I was seeing a lot of jobs for embedded software developers.
- Must have dark skin and speak with a Punjabi accent?
No seriously embedded development is something that is easily outsourced and the development easily copied into low cost products. Also the vast majority of end users don't care about slickness, speed or security.
Embedded device security on the other hand would be a great field to start specialising in very soon.
Best Job (Score:1)
It's not the route they want you to take, but go do something different. Step back, find something you like and do it. And, while either while you're working or doing your off hours, start something bigger. Come out a project or patches to other projects and then when you take the first programming gig, you'll have a better level of confidence as well as some experience behind you. Importantly, you'll avoid the mistake found among all too many CS degree holders: thinking they know how everything works
Have some fun! Do something "crazy" while you can (Score:3, Interesting)
Later on, with spouse, children mortgage repayments you won't necessarily want / be able to:
- Do some IT support for expeditions going to exotic locations
- Do some contracting someplace like the South Pole
- The oil exploration or production rigs pay well (although not as much as before)
- Cruise ships are pretty much nonstop partying; bring plenty of aspirins and condoms
- Holiday villages, ski resorts: see above
- Voluntary work, either at home or abroad. Can be very depressing but also rewarding
- Joing the military on a fixed-term deal
I've done a few of the above; provided amazing experiences (many good, some bad) and it'll make your CV stand out from the crowd too.
Is that all? (Score:2)
We don't know either (Score:5, Insightful)
We don't know what you find interesting or challenging. you may not know either until you bounce through some place.
go find a company where you like the people; you've got the skill set that most companies are looking for. And figure out what you like. While happiness does in part come from not having a soul sucking job, having a not sucking job that pays enough to not have worries and be able to do the other things in life is just as important.
Despite what they tell you, a job is still just a means to make money to be able to afford to live. You can be paid to do that which you enjoy (shh, don't tell them) - and it is still a job. And before someone says "but but but" I am not saying take a job that sucks your soul out through your eye balls; I am saying I accept the fact that while I love cooking, and I also recognize that when I am done I have to clean the kitchen and if I don't clean the kitchen I suck as a person who shares that kitchen with others. Cleaning the kitchen is fun (and meaning it) said no one ever. (So as much as I do enjoy my job, it comes with some responsibilities that I have to suck it up, realize this is what I accept money for, and go do them. Much like everything in life. No parent ever said they love emptying the diaper pail either, but the end result has been worth it)
back to the first paragraph - a lot of us have bounced through companies and jobs. Our interests have changed. Our skill sets have changed. The job market has changed. When I started, the Web didn't exist. FORTRAN and C were king. I bounced through CAD/CAM, through two small startups (one still exists, and the other long since swallowed by another startup), to contracting, to a large financial company (where we're playing with Angular and such - you'd be surprised what Fortune 100 companies actually do - but also the job stability is through the roof and I have a kid about to start college, which ties back to I have a job to make the rest of life better)
Now if you'll excuse me, I am going to tie an onion to my belt and go yell at clouds. That last paragraph made me feel very old.
Give some serious thought to what it is you really enjoy doing and find a job that best matches that.
I wanted to get into game design and development, it's what I spent a majority of my undergrad and masters taking classes for. I then realized that the game industry is insanely competitive and can be feast-or-famine with the bringing in of temp labor for the 3-6 months of crunch time before a release. Add in the "death march" of 60+ hour w
OT: Where is everybody? (Score:1)
Where went everybody?
Due to reasons I was offline mostly for three weeks and it seems that
/. is empty. Articles with low double digit number of replies. Never seen numbers that low.
I am not interested why people made the choice to leave. I am just wondering where they went. What alternative sites are used in place of
/.?
Something that wont' get outsourced.. (Score:1)
Look at what is happening with the university IT jobs in California getting outsourced and understand the lesson: If someone can do your job cheaper, you will eventually lose it.
Several options to consider that guard against that:
1) IT Security - a very in demand skill and one that is less likely (right now) to be outsourced
2) Big Data - data is the new black gold - learn how to mine it and you'll do fine.
3) Defense Contracting - if you can get a security clearance, there is abundant work where defense cont
3) Defense Contracting - if you can get a security clearance, there is abundant work where defense contracts are strong (around DC and military installations.)
This is a really fun option. Generally in the defense industry there's a sliding scale between stable/boring production projects and unstable/exciting R&D projects. Get on the R&D (like real "make something new" R&D, not "we're going to make a minor improvement on an existing product" R&D) side in a big company and you'll never be bored.
What did you envision yourself doing with tech? (Score:1)
When I was in elementary school... I remember my grand dad walked in with our first PC (gateway.. moo) which had windows 95 on it. At first I was amazed, but I was even more wow'd when I opened it up and looked inside. That was when I decided that I wanted to work with computer hardware. I wanted to take then apart and put them back together, and wow what a fun job that would be... "it'll be like legos!" I told myself lol
The reality is that by the time I was trained and felt competent in hardware, things
Defense contractor (Score:2)
Can't be outsourced to H-1B's.
Re:Defense contractor (Score:5, Informative)
Can't be outsourced to H-1B's.
While this is true, you have to be careful that you don't let yourself get pigeon holed into old and obsolete technology. I was doing defense work when they shut down the shuttle program at Cape Canaveral and I tell you, I have never see so many resumes from brilliant people who had almost zero chance of finding a new job without brushing up their skills. A lot of them had been at NASA and the Cape for 20+ years and we interviewed them out of professional courtesy, and to help them brush up on their interview skills and point them in the right direction on skills that were useful. But even my company was a solid 10 years behind modern industry in so many different ways.
Even though they usually are the same companies doing the work and there is a bit of overlap (say when NASA launches a DOD satellite), NASA and DOD work are totally different animals.
Even though they usually are the same companies doing the work and there is a bit of overlap (say when NASA launches a DOD satellite), NASA and DOD work are totally different animals.
This is entirely true that the work is different, but the problem is that both industries tend to stay behind the technology curve by a significant margin. If you get stuck working with an old technology on a project that gets canned then you'll quickly find yourself without a job and will have difficulty finding a new one. I personally loved the defense work I was doing. It was challenging, interesting, and I got to "blow shit up" when I was testing my work. It's just not always dependable. I had the
I had the good fortune of being able to work on the most interesting parts of our projects and to participate in business development. That gave me the advantage of knowing what contracts we were hoping to win and what technology I needed to know to keep myself employed.
That part is key. I've been doing defense contracting for a while now and as much as I hate all of the business and management stuff (I just want to build things and then blow them up) I've always had an ear out for the business development side and it's served me well. Knowing what's coming up next not only allows me to build skills in that direction, but it also allows me to look for places where work I'm doing on one project can also be used on an upcoming project with minimal modification.
Don't go to (Score:2)
Easy answer (Score:5, Informative)
Do whatever you want. (Score:2)
We IT experts are, compared to the rest of the ordinary crowd, in the extremely fortunate position that we can basically do whatever we like to do in our field and earn either decent or obscene amounts of cash while doing so. There is just about no other industry today where that is possible.
Do whatever you want. If you don't know what you want, try things out. Keep looking.
... Steve Jobs was right on this one.
Think you have the great new app / service up your sleeve? Build that.
Want to learn Oracle/SAP/Wh
BOFH (Score:1)
Automobile Repair (Score:1)
Automobile Repair
Why ask us and not your college councillor? (Score:1)
Seriously, you are asking US?!?!? Go talk to your career coucillor who deals with facts rather than opinions and has real data for you to consider in this matter.
hmmm considering the quality of CS grads these day (Score:1)
waste management
Keep Learning From Part-time and Search away (Score:4, Insightful)
Here's some advice: You're the new out-of-college-kid-on-the-block. Just because you scratced-the-surface on all those languages, network and sys-admin tech in college, doesn't mean you're even CLOSE to an expert and haven't done it in a professional setting at all where you need to give a shit about 10,000 other things besides 'getting it done and working'.
Just because something seems dead end to you doesn't mean you don't learn, and it also doesn't mean you STOP learning there because you've made that mental decision that it's dead-end. There's tons of skills to learn where you're at --- but there's also tons of what-not-to-do to learn as well. No place I've ever worked at did everything right; there is always things that got me to the next level at places, then there were things I absolutely despised that I had zero control or muscle-to-flex to change because it really did need addressing.
Regardless if you're going to sling code for a living or be a sys/network admin, they are two completely different worlds in terms of professionalism and attack. My 'sys-admin' code/scripts/software I write for automation, jobs, tasks, gluing stuff together, ect. is COMPLETELY different from doing serious code development in any shop that it's bottom line is: your code makes us money or provides us a vehicle for revenue. My fundamentals might be the same in terms of development style (e.g. 90's waterfall vs. agile), but I still use a CVS of some type and practice secure development, but it's a far cry from writing a web/mobile/client-server app for users that maybe supports a business model or creates business revenue --- then you need to know your shit not just writing 'hello world' in college 50 times with 50 languages.
Keep doing what you're doing and you'll know what you want to be. Don't just pick a field because it's some hot topic of the day in the IT world. Figure out what you want vs. what's giving a slightly bigger paycheck at the end of the week. People will pay you what you're worth, trust me. But if you don't learn the skills and what-not-to-do's and gleen as much off the smarter-than-you folks, you'll just be chasing your tail.
Just because you scratced-the-surface on all those languages, network and sys-admin tech in college, doesn't mean you're even CLOSE to an expert and haven't done it in a professional setting at all where you need to give a shit about 10,000 other things besides 'getting it done and working'.
This. If you think that the biggest challenges in your career will be technical rather than political/organizational, you're gonna have a bad time.
FFS (Score:1)
1. Grow Up.
2. Grow a pair and make your own decisions, part of 1.
3. How the fuck do you expect any to know what your definition of 'satisfying and rewarding work' is?!
Time to leave the nest and stop relying on other people to make your decisions for you, not everyone does though.
Dubious opinion (Score:2)
Most answers here are right to some degree, yet highly context-dependent, such as better or worse regions for IT professionals or a high personal bias on whats's better or worse for them, and what their connections say about company X or Y.
My own personal bias favors big data and the finance/security/energy consulting sectors as the most prolific, salary-wise, but I am inclined to say the place where you will get he most satisfaction is one where you do what you like making what you need. For instance, star
Practice... (Score:2, Troll)
If pay is no object... (Score:2)
First, (Score:2)
Advice from a veteran (Score:2)
Embedded Systems (Score:2)
Mainframe programmer (Score:2)
Hello new CS Grad! (Score:2)
The answer is...
Call Center Level 1 Tech Support.
Restaurant Server / Realtor (Score:2)
The tips will be great. Ok, they'll be ok. Well, you'll get tipped every now and then.
Also you can work on your real estate license. One day you'll be a broker.
Did you get that CS degree framed? If so you'll have trouble digging glass shards out of your ass when you wipe.
E
driving (Score:2)
Easy Peazy Strategy Just for You! (Score:1)
security audit after an event (Score:1)
CNC machining (Score:1)
Give up (Score:1)
What you should do with your CS degree.. (Score:1)
go as big as possible (Score:1)
That's the wrong question. (Score:2)
You've got a lot of opportunity. I can't really tell you what a "good job" is, without knowing you. The question I would ask you, if we were sitting face to face, is "what do you like to do?" And then we would go from there.
I would probably tell you that fields like machine learning and information security are good, but competitive. I would tell you to avoid the gaming industry, unless you know someone who can get you into one of the big studios. This is more likely if you live in a city where there is a b
Stay where you are and spiff up the resume. (Score:2)
irrational hatred
I can tell you have nothing but love for your fellow man.
Re: Bloody SJWs (Score:5, Insightful)
The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers.
- SOCRATES by Plato
perhaps... this is why great wealthy civilizations eventually collapse? Due to the children getting used to that 'level of luxury' that they no longer strive and do the hardest things to push their civilization to the next level?
In this case it would be because of the rise of the Roman empire; You got a point though that it would be interesting if there was a means of quantifying whether complacency in later generations of ancient Greeks had a significant impact on their inability to compete.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Odd. I never met a single one in RL. On YouTube, yes, lots and lots. But as far as I can tell, all of them are on YouTube, what's out here in the real world is generally sane.
Can't say that I mind that distribution.
DON'T do VHDL for FPGAs unless you love it (Score:1)
Been there, done that.
That's how I started out & I would strongly discourage it for a new hire with 0 experience. That's a very specialized skill. Start down that path & you wake up in a few years realizing that your employment opportunities are very constrained. Writing VHDL/Verilog and doing synthesis/simulation is just one small step in a design process that involves dozens of steps which each lend themselves to specialization.
Furthermore, there aren't many people looking to do ASICs these day
That probably depends on his 'type' of CS degree. If it was more CE focused and he had some experience in it, maybe, but good luck trying to find a job if he had a true CS degree without any VHDL/synthesis classes. Not only will they probably not bother looking at him for that job, but he will be going up against many other grads with cmpE degrees that do have experience from the classroom doing this
Re: (Score:3)
CDL isn't a bad thing to have with a technical degree.
When I worked doing experimental on highway trucks companies almost always preferred to send an engineer with a CDL over a CDL driver AND an engineer. If something goes wrong it's easier to diagnose something you helped work.
In the next ~5 years these trucks are going to need a lot of validation hours and tests. A CS major with a CDL would be a prime candidate to run validation tests.
CS basically dead, in the US, thanks to the H1-B.
Whatever you do, don't listen to crap like this. CS related fields are among the fastest growing fields in the US. But it is not a career where you can be passive in your career development, since you can easily find yourself unemployable if you stagnate for too long.
Or explain to other CS graduates that no one is standing in a cubicle farm to turn on their computer like they do at a university lab. You're be surprised by how little CS graduates know about PCs.