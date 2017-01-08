What's Happening As The University of California Tries To Outsource IT Jobs To India (pressreader.com) 68
Long-time Slashdot reader Nova Express shares an epic column by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik. It details what's happening now as the University of California tries to outsources dozens of IT jobs -- about 20% of their IT workforce -- by February 28th. Some of the highlights:
- The CEO of UCSF's Medical Center says he expects their security to be at least as good as it is now, but acknowledges "there are no guarantees."
- Nine workers have filed a complaint with the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing arguing they're facing discrimination.
- California Senator Feinstein is already complaining that the university is tapping $8.5 billion in federal funding "to replace Californian IT workers with foreign workers or labor performed abroad."
- Representative Zoe Lofgren (from a district in Silicon Valley) is arguing that the university "is training software engineers at the same time they're outsourcing their own software engineers. What message are they sending their own students?"
- 57-year-old Sys-admin Kurt Ho says his replacement spent just two days with him, then "told me he would go back to India and train his team, and would be sending me emails with questions."
- The university's actions will ultimately lower their annual $5.83 billion budget by just 0.1%.
This is a surprise? (Score:1)
Universities have never been more than a bottom-line for-profit business that uses cult-like recruiting tactics and has absolutely no shame or loyalty to anything or anyone but themselves.
I hope this is becoming a bit clearer to everyone now, as in the past I've been ridiculed for blasting universities as money-driven cults.
They provide very little value in the modern world and should be used sparingly.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Universities have never been more than a bottom-line for-profit business that uses cult-like recruiting tactics and has absolutely no shame or loyalty to anything or anyone but themselves.
Just like the folks in Washington, representing this government funded university. Read this article to see how Feinstein responded to pleas for help from affected workers [computerworld.com].
A University of California IT employee whose job is being outsourced to India recently wrote Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for help. Feinstein's office sent back a letter
... and offered the worker no assistance.
Re:This is a surprise? (Score:4, Insightful)
A University of California IT employee whose job is being outsourced to India recently wrote Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for help. Feinstein's office sent back a letter
... and offered the worker no assistance.
If you send a letter to the Washington, D.C., office, you will get back a form letter. If you send a letter to the local or state office, you will get personal response (most of the time). If you want to be effective in politics, it starts at the grassroots.
Re: (Score:2)
The university's actions will ultimately lower their annual $5.83 billion budget by just 0.1%.
But the bonuses and profits of the outsourcing operation and the key stakeholders in the universities will enjoy their kickbacks and high end dinners.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't be as... caustic in my critique of universities as the OP, but I can definitely understand the sentiment.
I think the problem is that many people think that universities should all act like non-profit educational institutions. In reality, the "best" universities act like (for-profit) partnerships performing professional research services, and they are very, very good at this. Certainly, this is where the majority of UC funding comes from.
If you paid for an undergrad degree at a research institutio
Awesome (Score:5, Funny)
Bravo, nitwits.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
What happens when Indian IT people in the US get scam computer virus calls from India? Does it create some kind of singularity that causes both of them to move to another dimension?
Or is it more like:
"I am calling from the Microsoft support center and I wish to tell you your computer has a virus"
"Nilesh? What are you doing? I thought you were going to work in the civil service section your family controls."
"Premal, since Modi has withdrawn the large rupee notes my uncle can no longer give me a job in the
Re: (Score:2)
Scams were not invented in India. In fact scam calling is just another form of outsourcing where US based criminals use low paid foreign workers to do the grunt work. So if no singularity happened when Americans were scamming Americans none will happen when Indians scam Indians.
Automatic. (Score:3, Interesting)
Shouldn't be any discussion about this. If a UNIVERSITY is outsourcing. They should instantly lose all federal and state funding.
Wanna behave like a private company? Get treated like one. No taxpayer soup for you.
Re:Automatic. (Score:4, Insightful)
More than that- this is a state university. Not a private one like Harvard. Its basically owned by the government. So its the government outsourcing these jobs.
What about globalism? (Score:1)
Shouldn't be any discussion about this. If a UNIVERSITY is outsourcing. They should instantly lose all federal and state funding.
Wanna behave like a private company? Get treated like one. No taxpayer soup for you.
It's a fine position, but how about the rest of the debate?
California was four-square against the recent election outcome, which was in large part *against* globalism. Lots and lots of supporters here and in the MSM were arguing the benefits of this sort of thing from every viewpoint. Some people lose their jobs, but the economy prospers overall. Those jobs are never coming back. We'll be losing all of them to AI anyway.
California is so much against the populist uprising that they are implementing sanctuary
Not by insults (Score:1)
You do the line California move out. Isn't this what you Alt-Right nut faces keep telling everyone about the good ole USA? Now STFU and back south with you.
Us Alt-Right nut faces don't generally insult the other side of the debate.
Is that all you got? I haven't met a lefty yet that could rub two words together to make a coherent argument.
It's always "herp derp you're so stupid herp derp".
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/... [breitbart.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Us Alt-Right nut faces don't generally insult the other side of the debate.
Who else would use the word "libtard" in political comments?
Re: (Score:3)
You stupid sonofabitch. Do you really think this election was about globalism?
http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:1)
I used to be an H1B, and this is indeed inexcusable. It's not even just about jobs lost, but what happened to matters such as national pride and the associated symbolism? If the universities of the country - the institutions that educate and train workers for its industries - are refusing to hire those very workers to perform jobs that the universities need, that says a lot about either the usefulness of the degrees that they teach, or the quality of their education. If they're claiming that Indian workers
Re: (Score:2)
IT jobs are not that complicated. With a college full of grad students there is really no need for a an IT dept. Grad students will do it for a pittance.
Re: (Score:2)
So you want public money to be used to overpay govt employees instead of getting the best value for the money by using the lower cost private sector provider. No wonder taxes are so high in California.
surprise surprise (Score:2)
"lower their annual ... budget by just 0.1%" (Score:2)
Working in IT, I'm not too thrilled by this, but that one statement shows a complete lack of thought.
To paraphrase not-Everett Dirksen, "A tenth of a percent here, a tenth of a percent there, pretty soon you're talking real savings."
Re: (Score:2)
Until you realize that 0.1% on $5.83 billion is $58.3 million. That's not chump change.
Re: (Score:2)
Until you realize that 0.1% on $5.83 billion is $58.3 million. That's not chump change.
0.1% of $5.83 Billion is actually $5.83 Million. Closer to chump change in a nearly-$6 Billion budget.
Re: (Score:2)
0.1% of $5.83 Billion is actually $5.83 Million. Closer to chump change in a nearly-$6 Billion budget.
It's barely even a rounding error, but look at how many American workers will bite the dust for this shameless bullshit. It's an epic fuck-up by the university on every level.
Re: (Score:2)
Most times outsourcing is not done for saving costs (that just the excuse). its done because the current team has become too set in its ways and pissed off one too many administrator.
Re: (Score:2)
Working in IT, I'm not too thrilled by this, but that one statement shows a complete lack of thought.
That's nothing. I worked for a Fortune 500 company that demanded that the help desk providers provide twice the performance for half the cost. When a provider couldn't deliver, they gave the contract to a different provider. Each time the help desk staff got smaller and smaller. When I checked several years ago, they still haven't achieved twice the performance for half the cost after turning over providers three or four times.
Will lower their budget? Nope (Score:5, Insightful)
The university's actions will ultimately lower their annual $5.83 billion budget by just 0.1%.
It doesn't take a fortune teller to see how this will end. Anyone with experience with low-cost offshore replacements knows that after the painful transition and a slow degradation of IT performance (with all the slowness, bugs, and embarrassing security breaches that come with it), the fallout of the university's decision will ultimately cost a hell of a lot more to fix than what is saved up front.
Re: (Score:2)
you left out the best part, where identity information from the University systems are sold to scammers, spammers, etc.
Napolitano is the UC President? (Score:3)
Schools are corporations too... (Score:2)
Representative Zoe Lofgren (from a district in Silicon Valley) is arguing that the university "is training software engineers at the same time they're outsourcing their own software engineers. What message are they sending their own students?"
Same message as the law schools: "We're happy to take your money. If you can't find a job after you graduate, tough shit. You should have thought carefully about your major's future potential before taking on $100K in student loans."
So much Wrong with This (Score:2)
Why is their budget bigger than most countries?
They will save 60 million dollars by outsourced 20% of the workforce? I have worked in IT in one of the highest internationally acclaimed universities, it was just 2 full time guys with 2 student helpers for 1/5th of the university. I really doubt that the total yearly salaries exceeded 200K.
Keeping a few thousand computers and a few server rooms running is really not that big of a job.
Re: (Score:2)
And where will all the engineers and researchers come from if there aren't people going into higher education? Guys like Thiel and Trump may be able to amass large amounts of capital, but without the academic, science and technical expertise working for them, they'd be nothing.