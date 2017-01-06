Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Android Security IOS Nintendo Operating Systems Privacy The Almighty Buck

Fake Malware-Filled Super Mario Run Apps Take Advantage of Android Absence (silicon.co.uk)

Posted by BeauHD from the buyer-beware dept.
Mickeycaskill writes: Nintendo's Super Mario Run was downloaded more than 40 million times in the first four days it was available. But an Android version has yet to materialize. An official release is on the way, but cybercriminals are taking advantage of this vacuum by spreading malicious apps masquerading as the real thing. The "Android Marcher trojan" appears as a fake landing page advertising the release of the game, where it can be downloaded onto users' devices. It then targets financial and banking apps and can modify your settings and read your contacts. The popularity of Pokemon GO last year saw similar scams emerge as users waited for the game.

Fake Malware-Filled Super Mario Run Apps Take Advantage of Android Absence

