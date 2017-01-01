Work Emails After Hours Finally Banned in France (fortune.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: A new French law establishing workers' "right to disconnect" goes into effect today. The law requires companies with more than 50 employees to establish hours when staff should not send or answer emails. The goals of the law include making sure employees are fairly paid for work, and preventing burnout by protecting private time. French legislator Benoit Hamon, speaking to the BBC, described the law as an answer to the travails of employees who "leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash -- like a dog."
The BBC reports that France already has a 35-hour work week, while Fortune adds that many European companies have already taken steps to curtail after-work emails. "In 2012, Volkswagen blocked all emails to employees' Blackberries after-hours," and "Daimler took the step of deleting all emails received by employees while on vacation."
Sorely needed in the US (Score:3)
along with that 35 hour work week - without a pay reduction.
I'm hourly and required to carry a work cellphone 24/7 despite not being paid to do so in any way (money/comp time/whatever).
But the demonization of unions by big corporate money has been very successful in fucking shit like this up for the US.
More time for TV (Score:2)
Why, Slashdot, why? (Score:2)
Why do you insist on linking to older versions of your own stories which provide no new information or no -redundant context?
So this law takes effect, and employers are now required to set hours "when staff should not send or answer emails". Is there anything preventing the employers from declaring those hours to be 1:00am - 6:00am?