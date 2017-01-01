Work Emails After Hours Finally Banned in France (fortune.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: A new French law establishing workers' "right to disconnect" goes into effect today. The law requires companies with more than 50 employees to establish hours when staff should not send or answer emails. The goals of the law include making sure employees are fairly paid for work, and preventing burnout by protecting private time. French legislator Benoit Hamon, speaking to the BBC, described the law as an answer to the travails of employees who "leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash -- like a dog."
The BBC reports that France already has a 35-hour work week, while Fortune adds that many European companies have already taken steps to curtail after-work emails. "In 2012, Volkswagen blocked all emails to employees' Blackberries after-hours," and "Daimler took the step of deleting all emails received by employees while on vacation."
It starts with vacation emails, next they'll be deleting first posts. Who would want to live in a world like that?
along with that 35 hour work week - without a pay reduction.
I'm hourly and required to carry a work cellphone 24/7 despite not being paid to do so in any way (money/comp time/whatever).
But the demonization of unions by big corporate money has been very successful in fucking shit like this up for the US.
I'm in IT and not a teacher and I work K-12 and in my (red) state the legislature completely gutted the teacher's unions but people think they're amazing and that teachers barely work get summers off and have hot tubs in the lounge; couldn't be further from the truth.
The benefits get worse every year and it's standard operating procedure to keep people in fear for their jobs and to expect plenty of unpaid OT.
Teachers get shit on and everyone who supports them gets shit on worse (except managers, of course). The only thing their union does at this point that's worth anything at all is maintains legal counsel and usually they're toothless since the laws are.
Their work is dealing with your shitty kids. Some are glorified babysitters and they're scared to do anything because the law favors the kids and the kids know it and most of those shitty kids are shitty because their parents are worse.
Good teachers are doing lesson plans long in to their personal time and doing shit for their classes while "off" over the summer. I've seen many pay for basic school supplies for kids in their classes out of their own pockets because the kid's shitty parents won't or can't.
I've seen that too. Some have 2nd jobs because they have no choice.
Most districts don't want to pay anything, and the race is on to hand over everything to corporations for kickbacks (i.e. charter schools) - both sides of the red/blue aisle are guilty of that.
So they do shit like TFA (Teach For America) where they don't require licensed teachers to actually be in the classroom just kids fresh out of college with a BS in something who have no clue wtf they're doing and are supposed to "teach" kids that are roughly their own age and experience level.
Well, it's a trade-off. In the US it's easier to have more and bigger "stuff", but we work harder and longer for it, not always by choice.
I'm aware of a great many people who are working longer and harder just to keep their head above water living paycheck to paycheck with nothing to show for it despite this supposedly super low unemployment rate and great economic recovery (with stagnant wages).
You might be right though, I know nothing about how "more and bigger stuff" translates overseas.
That's to make up for having tiny baby hands.
So you want to earn the same money for fewer hours? In what world is that fair to your employer?
Don't want to carry the work phone, don't. If they fire you find a job with an employer that doesn't require it.
A couple years back I was told I could no longer work from home (company was purchased, new policy). Okay but I work 7:30 to 4:30. I do not check email after that time and will attend one evening meeting a week. Given I'm part of a team that is spread overseas that did actually matter and I work
Fortunately it doesn't affect most of us - French laws only apply in Louisiana (along with France and Canada of course) so the rest of us can just ignore it.
The problem is it becomes expected that you be working/in touch 24/7.
Why do you insist on linking to older versions of your own stories which provide no new information or no -redundant context?
So this law takes effect, and employers are now required to set hours "when staff should not send or answer emails". Is there anything preventing the employers from declaring those hours to be 1:00am - 6:00am?