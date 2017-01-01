Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses Communications EU IT

Work Emails After Hours Finally Banned in France (fortune.com) 34

Posted by EditorDavid from the oui-oui dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: A new French law establishing workers' "right to disconnect" goes into effect today. The law requires companies with more than 50 employees to establish hours when staff should not send or answer emails. The goals of the law include making sure employees are fairly paid for work, and preventing burnout by protecting private time. French legislator Benoit Hamon, speaking to the BBC, described the law as an answer to the travails of employees who "leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash -- like a dog."
The BBC reports that France already has a 35-hour work week, while Fortune adds that many European companies have already taken steps to curtail after-work emails. "In 2012, Volkswagen blocked all emails to employees' Blackberries after-hours," and "Daimler took the step of deleting all emails received by employees while on vacation."

Work Emails After Hours Finally Banned in France More | Reply

Work Emails After Hours Finally Banned in France

Comments Filter:

  • Slippery slope (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It starts with vacation emails, next they'll be deleting first posts. Who would want to live in a world like that?

  • Sorely needed in the US (Score:5, Insightful)

    by waspleg ( 316038 ) on Sunday January 01, 2017 @06:39PM (#53590043) Journal

    along with that 35 hour work week - without a pay reduction.

    I'm hourly and required to carry a work cellphone 24/7 despite not being paid to do so in any way (money/comp time/whatever).

    But the demonization of unions by big corporate money has been very successful in fucking shit like this up for the US.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      But the demonization of unions by big corporate money has been very successful in fucking shit like this up for the US.

      Well, it's a trade-off. In the US it's easier to have more and bigger "stuff", but we work harder and longer for it, not always by choice.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by waspleg ( 316038 )

        I'm aware of a great many people who are working longer and harder just to keep their head above water living paycheck to paycheck with nothing to show for it despite this supposedly super low unemployment rate and great economic recovery (with stagnant wages).

        You might be right though, I know nothing about how "more and bigger stuff" translates overseas.

      • In the US it's easier to have more and bigger "stuff"

        That's to make up for having tiny baby hands.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you want to earn the same money for fewer hours? In what world is that fair to your employer?

      Don't want to carry the work phone, don't. If they fire you find a job with an employer that doesn't require it.
      A couple years back I was told I could no longer work from home (company was purchased, new policy). Okay but I work 7:30 to 4:30. I do not check email after that time and will attend one evening meeting a week. Given I'm part of a team that is spread overseas that did actually matter and I work le

  • France already has very strong labor-protection laws. Nobody could be sanctioned because they didn't answer e-mail's while off the clock. This law is illogical, why stop people that want to work off-hours? Personally I often find it more satisfying to do some off-the-clock work then watch TV when I'm bored

  • Why do you insist on linking to older versions of your own stories which provide no new information or no -redundant context?

    So this law takes effect, and employers are now required to set hours "when staff should not send or answer emails". Is there anything preventing the employers from declaring those hours to be 1:00am - 6:00am?

Slashdot Top Deals

<<<<< EVACUATION ROUTE <<<<<

Close