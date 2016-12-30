Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


How Russia Recruited Elite Hackers For Its Cyberwar

Posted by BeauHD from the how-it-came-to-be dept.
Lasrick quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternate source): For more than three years, rather than rely on military officers working out of isolated bunkers, Russian government recruiters have scouted a wide range of programmers, placing prominent ads on social media sites, offering jobs to college students and professional coders, and even speaking openly about looking in Russia's criminal underworld for potential talent. From the New York Post: "Russia's Defense Ministry bought advertising on Vkontakta, the country's most popular social media site, to lure those who were more talented with a keyboard than an AK-47 rifle. 'If you graduated from college, if you are a technical specialist, if you are ready to use your knowledge, we give you an opportunity,' the ad promised, according to the Times. The ad went on to assure recruits that they would be part of units called science squadrons based at military installations where they would live in 'comfortable accommodation' and showed an apartment outfitted with a washing machine, the Times reported. The Defense Ministry even dangled the chance to dodge Russia's mandatory draft by allowing university students to join a science squadron instead and then questioned them about their proficiency with programming languages, the report said."

How Russia Recruited Elite Hackers For Its Cyberwar

Comments Filter:

  • So is this fake news or not?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by wasted ( 94866 )

      I don't know if I would call it fake, but I wouldn't call it news. I have no reason not to believe that the NSA and other government agencies recruit top talent in important fields from college, and I would expect agencies from other countries to recruit top talent in important fields from their colleges.

      • > I have no reason not to believe that the NSA and other government agencies recruit top talent in important fields from college,

        I know they post employment ads just like any other organization who hires people. I would expect they recruit like other organizations - though possibly not as effectively as many companies. I'm in the security field and have been called about jobs for a lot of companies, only one of which sounded like potentially a front company.

        One thing different about their ads is when

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )

      Its from BeauHD so it is fake news.

  • Hypocracy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zemran ( 3101 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @10:36PM (#53583081) Homepage Journal

    A country that regularly invades other country to force a change in government gets its panties in a twist over a theory that someone might have taken an interest in their election. The US does this all the time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      A country that regularly invades other country to force a change in government gets its panties in a twist over a theory that someone might have taken an interest in their election. The US does this all the time.

      That's just not true. More often than not, there's no invasion, instead of group of puppet opponents are trained and funded by the USA. Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Argentina, Chile, Zaire/Congo, Cuba, Colombia, Panama, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Uruguay, Guatemala. Probably many others.

  • from Russia (Score:4, Funny)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @10:36PM (#53583083)
    with LAN

  • To be fair (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If I didn't dodge the draft by other means I would very well have done this program

  • Interesting, but entry-level programmers, not elit (Score:4, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @10:41PM (#53583095) Journal

    That's mildly interesting. As is normally the case, the article points out that the headline is bullshit. College students? That's where you find entry-level programmers, not "elite hackers". Nothing wrong with that, of course, you can train an entry-level programmer to damage computing systems just as readily as you can train them to build secure systems.

    There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler. Those elite ones, who write assembler, tend to be older more often than they are college kids. College kids tend to *use* the tools written by the older, more experienced and "elite" hackers.

    • people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system

      We calls thems electrical engineers where I'm from.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler.

      Of course. A piece of code in assembler that gets injected on the system via a clever manipulation of the power phase and/or fan oscillation, delivered via Q-spoiling. Once infected, the host system sends an email to the hacker to let him know which version of Wordpress is running on the server so he can know which php file to upload and pwn the organization.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As someone who helps run a Hacker Con here in the US, I can gar-un-tee you that most 'elite' hackers (not all, I'll give you there are a few outlives) were on BBS or at least owned a Commodore 64.

      One guy I know got off of a criminal charge because the state's prosecutor said "he couldn't have been the one hacking, he wasn't home when it happened, he was on vacation in Texas" ... and everyone who knew what they were talking about... just stopped... quickly looked around... and was like ... "yep, guess you ar

    • There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler. Those elite ones, who write assembler, tend to be older more often than they are college kids.

      I'm not one of those guys, but I've partied with some of those guys (and no, not at defcon) and it seemed to me like plenty of them actually are college kids. Is there something mystical about assembler that prevents college kids from learning it?

  • So apparently Russia's nerds have the same problems with personal hygiene that western nerds do...

  • is there a real link? (Score:3)

    by superwiz ( 655733 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @10:48PM (#53583109) Journal
    NYT is fake news.
  • So this wasn't news when they hacked into CIA and the White House. But it's news when they broke into DNC? Because Democrats lost election on all fronts. White House, both houses of Congress, 39 governerships. Oh, and that "popular vote lead" that Hillary got was entirely from the People's Republic of California. She won popular vote by 2.5 million, but she won the vote in California by 4 million (so without California she lost the popular vote 1-1.5 million). And I don't anyone can suggest that Calif

    • So this wasn't news when they hacked into CIA and the White House. But it's news when they broke into DNC?

      That's because the DNC had a lot more secrets exposed.

    • Don't you know. Russia spies all descended on Wisconsin and told 300,000 Democratic voters from 2012 to vote elsewhere. Russia personally bumped Stein and Johnson's turnout from 7665 & 20439 to 31072 and 106,674 respectively. Russia told Clinton to not visit Wisconsin once in the general election.

      Never you mind those Sanders supporters that said Fuck You to the DNC. (Seriously, how can anyone at DNC HQ say Sanders would have lost Wisconsin or Michigan?).

  • Hypocrisy at its finest (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    because don't pretend the U.S. has not done this for a decade or more. Russia (and China) has got _nothing_ on the U.S. when it comes to staging a cyberwar on the world, as the NSA revelations have proven. This NYT article is a case of the Fake News you've been hearing about.

  • Wasted talent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Its been a few years since the company I work for had offices in Russia but at that time US export controls prohibited sharing quite a bit of engineering specifications with our team in Russia. So you have some very talented coders who cannot fully participate on projects where their stills and experience would be invaluable. I can only imagine how frustrating this must be and if an honest living cannot be made then the path to a less than honorable income becomes that much more enticing.

  • The ad went on to assure recruits that they would be part of units called science squadrons based at military installations where they would live in 'comfortable accommodation' and showed an apartment outfitted with a washing machine, the Times reported.

    Wait a minute, you mean the President Elect chose to pimp out the US to a country that has to recruit tech talent with the promise of a fucking washing machine? A country that's sitting on untold natural resources but has an economy smaller than that of Spa

