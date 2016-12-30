How Russia Recruited Elite Hackers For Its Cyberwar (nypost.com) 38
Lasrick quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternate source): For more than three years, rather than rely on military officers working out of isolated bunkers, Russian government recruiters have scouted a wide range of programmers, placing prominent ads on social media sites, offering jobs to college students and professional coders, and even speaking openly about looking in Russia's criminal underworld for potential talent. From the New York Post: "Russia's Defense Ministry bought advertising on Vkontakta, the country's most popular social media site, to lure those who were more talented with a keyboard than an AK-47 rifle. 'If you graduated from college, if you are a technical specialist, if you are ready to use your knowledge, we give you an opportunity,' the ad promised, according to the Times. The ad went on to assure recruits that they would be part of units called science squadrons based at military installations where they would live in 'comfortable accommodation' and showed an apartment outfitted with a washing machine, the Times reported. The Defense Ministry even dangled the chance to dodge Russia's mandatory draft by allowing university students to join a science squadron instead and then questioned them about their proficiency with programming languages, the report said."
So is this fake news or not?
I don't know if I would call it fake, but I wouldn't call it news. I have no reason not to believe that the NSA and other government agencies recruit top talent in important fields from college, and I would expect agencies from other countries to recruit top talent in important fields from their colleges.
I know they post employment ads just like any other organization who hires people. I would expect they recruit like other organizations - though possibly not as effectively as many companies. I'm in the security field and have been called about jobs for a lot of companies, only one of which sounded like potentially a front company.
Its from BeauHD so it is fake news.
A country that regularly invades other country to force a change in government gets its panties in a twist over a theory that someone might have taken an interest in their election. The US does this all the time.
A country that regularly invades other country to force a change in government gets its panties in a twist over a theory that someone might have taken an interest in their election. The US does this all the time.
That's just not true. More often than not, there's no invasion, instead of group of puppet opponents are trained and funded by the USA. Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Argentina, Chile, Zaire/Congo, Cuba, Colombia, Panama, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Uruguay, Guatemala. Probably many others.
Interesting, but entry-level programmers, not elit (Score:3)
That's mildly interesting. As is normally the case, the article points out that the headline is bullshit. College students? That's where you find entry-level programmers, not "elite hackers". Nothing wrong with that, of course, you can train an entry-level programmer to damage computing systems just as readily as you can train them to build secure systems.
There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler. Those elite ones, who write assembler, tend to be older more often than they are college kids. College kids tend to *use* the tools written by the older, more experienced and "elite" hackers.
people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system
We calls thems electrical engineers where I'm from.
people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system
We calls thems electrical engineers where I'm from.
You fancy higher-level people.
--Physicist
Hey, how's it look way up there? [xkcd.com]
-Mathematician
There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler.
Of course. A piece of code in assembler that gets injected on the system via a clever manipulation of the power phase and/or fan oscillation, delivered via Q-spoiling. Once infected, the host system sends an email to the hacker to let him know which version of Wordpress is running on the server so he can know which php file to upload and pwn the organization.
There are a few elite hackers, people who really understand the low-leveling functioning of the system, who write the payloads in assembler. Those elite ones, who write assembler, tend to be older more often than they are college kids.
I'm not one of those guys, but I've partied with some of those guys (and no, not at defcon) and it seemed to me like plenty of them actually are college kids. Is there something mystical about assembler that prevents college kids from learning it?
So apparently Russia's nerds have the same problems with personal hygiene that western nerds do...
is there a real link? (Score:2)
The link in the summary is to the New York Post .
So this wasn't news when they hacked into CIA and the White House. But it's news when they broke into DNC?
That's because the DNC had a lot more secrets exposed.
Obama, what an asshole. He gladly breaks the tradition of lame ducks not rocking the boat. He antagonizes Israel at the UN and now tries to declare war on Russia. What's next? Invade Ireland to seize Apple's cash, then nuke North Korea?
What an awful president. Good riddance.
