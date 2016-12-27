China Renews Calls For Tighter Cyberspace Security (reuters.com) 12
China's top cybersecurity body reaffirmed its commitment to heightened cybersecurity surveillance on Tuesday, calling for increased scrutiny of local and foreign technology used in industries deemed critical to the national interest. From a report on Reuters: A strategy document, released by the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC), laid out the framework for a controversial cybersecurity law released in November, which foreign business groups say could bar overseas firms from competing in the market. The CAC has previously countered these claims, saying the measures are not designed to target foreign enterprises, but to counter rising threats of terrorism and cyber-theft. The paper said key Chinese industries must "carry out a security review" of technology to prevent providers and other groups from "implementing unfair competition" and "harming the interests" of users.
China has better cybersecurity than the rest of the internet by sheer virtue of being able to shut off attacks at the interconnection points. That they now are concerned about internal security reveals that once behind the firewall things must be wide open. (Which shouldn't be surprising if one considers how prevalent OS piracy is over there -- and they're mostly still using unpatched, laughingly easy to exploit Windows XP. [bloomberg.com])
