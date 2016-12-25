Facing Layoff, An IT Employee Makes A Bold Counteroffer (computerworld.com) 88
ComputerWorld reports: In early December, Carnival Corp. told about 200 IT employees that the company was transferring their work to Capgemini, a large IT outsourcing firm. The employees had a choice: Either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance. The employees had until the week before Christmas to make a decision about their future with the cruise line. By agreeing to a job with Paris-based Capgemini, employees are guaranteed employment for six months, said Roger Frizzell, a Carnival spokesman. "Our expectation is that many will continue to work on our account or placed into other open positions within Capgemini" that go well beyond the six-month period, he said in an email.
Senior IT engineer Matthew Culver told CBS that the requested "knowledge transfer activities" just meant training their own replacements, and "he isn't buying any of it," writes Slashdot reader dcblogs. "After receiving his offer letter from Capgemini, he sent a counteroffer. It asked for $500,000...and apology letters to all the affected families," signed by the company's CEO. In addition, the letter also demanded a $100,000 donation to any charity that provides services to unemployed American workers. "I appreciate your time and attention to this matter, and I sincerely hope that you can fulfill these terms."
And he's also working directly with a lawyer for an advocacy group that aims to "stop the abuse of H-1B and other foreign worker programs."
Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)
No.
Roger Frizzell
CEO, Carnival Corp.
Except, it's Capgemini CEO who should send a reply.
No.
That's a French company's response. An American response would probably be like this Sear's commercial, "The Boot."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpiz_gR9P00 [youtube.com]
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.
I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.
I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than
Foreign workers are willing to do a job at a lower salary in most if not all cases b/c the cost of living in their respective countries is a fraction of ours. I would be willing to do my job at a fraction of what I am paid currently should that (that being how expensive it is to live here) change. It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes while at the same time benefiting fr
It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes
So who are you infuriated at? The companies that take advantage of those loopholes, or the politicians that put them there? Fury doesn't help unless it is properly directed. Does your fury influence who you vote for?
... while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.
No. Taxes are only sheltered on income generated overseas, using overseas infrastructure, emergency services, etc. I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.
I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.
In a seriously silly Monty Python sketch about taxes, someone mildly suggested:
"I think we should tax foreigners, living abroad."
Kinda sorta the same idea . . .
Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc. And the company is making the bogus claim that their Irish subsidiary owns the rights to that software. It's a scam - not a loophole.
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.
I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.
I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than your competition charges. I am especially sorry that trying to do this is not working out for you.
I am sorry that you think you need to mod me troll for being objective while discussing an emotionally-charged issue.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of your company's shareholders and clients means letting you do - especially since yours is one of the easiest jobs to automate. One need not even hire a Kannada speaking human to step into your shoes
"I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go"
It's fine for a CEO to be acting in the best interests of the clients and the company - but NOT his own.
I'm sure he can quickly find one who'll do his job for a fraction of the cost and for a much smaller golden parachute.
If the company's performance declined on his watch, he should give up some or all of that up as well.
Want to think you're powerless (Score:1)
You have to try to stand up.
The easiest thing for the ultrawealthy is to make you think you're powerless and to admit defeat without a battle.
The best thing to do is to not train the replacements.
The best thing to do is to fight it, even if it turns out ugly.
"I'm saving my condescending remarks for about 3 years from now when nothing's changed"
While I did win several bets that Trump would beat Clinton - I'll be enjoying free lunches at the expense of several colleagues for all of January 2017 - I don't claim to have a crystal ball on how this will play out, but nothing I'm hearing or seeing from Trump so far fills me with hope.
That said, I'll be very surprised if you have to wait 3 years and even more shocked if it's "nothing's changed"; I expect things to be
Americans may be willing to put up w/ low paid jobs (depending on where they are in their career), but not seasonal jobs, where it'll end in a few months. In fact, that is one of the few places where H2Bs are justified - just like the agricultural sector where people have a tough time finding employees to pluck crops (to the extent that robotic tractors can't do that already).
I don't care wtf... (Score:2)
This is awesome. Hey Trump, you've talked a pretty big game, here is a chance to walk the walk. Accept this dudes contract on behalf of Capgemini and be the champ you promised to be.
Talk is cheap. As a businessman, Trump is even more aware oft this than the average politician...
You idiots do understand that he isn't even in office yet, and you are already bitching about the job he is doing? How retarded is that?
Anything to complain.
The same kind of retarded Republicans were doing before President Obama took office eight years ago. All we heard for weeks was him being a socialist and how he was going to drive this country into the ground (conveniently ignoring the driving into the ground Bush did to the country), how he would wreck the economy (again, ignoring how Bush destroyed the economy), how h
Because he's actively gaslighting the public with contradictory statements - and appointments that would seem to contradict everything that got him votes in the election. If he'd just shut up until he actually is in office, maybe people would stop bitching about the 'job' he is doing, but currently the only job he's doing is keeping the public - including his own voters - off balance about the job he intends to do.
You idiots do understand that he isn't even in office yet, and you are already bitching about the job he is doing? How retarded is that?
Trump doesn't seem to be aware of that as he & Pence handed TAXPAYER dollars to Carrier to keep jobs local.
And he's tweeting about nuclear escalation when Obama is still POTUS?? WTF is wrong with him?
https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]
The employees should take this (Score:2)
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-elect-trump-hold-public-events-election-win/story?id=43896199 [go.com]
That's what Carnival/Cap seem to have factored in. Which is why they are offering their IT staff the chance to join Capgemini. I'd say that's a lot better than what Disney or other companies have done in the recent past: firing the workers and offering them severance only if they train their replacements.
I think the workers should take this, and then look out at the competitors - Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, et al. It has the potential of making them more portable employees in the market
Pointless (Score:4, Insightful)
If you want better workplace conditions, better wages, and better treatment then the best way to get it is to unionize. It puts you in a stronger bargaining position so you have more leverage against ultimatums like "either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance".
Sure it does. From the article:
"This business model requires employees to train foreign replacements for it to be successful," she said.
There's your leverage. If only one or two employees argue against it, the argument is ineffectual and their bargaining power is weak. If, however, there's an organized, unified position against it from all employees then you've got some clout. Once you're organized you've got a stronger bargaining position and can get better outcomes.
sense of entitlement (Score:2)
Carnival is a dual US/British company operating largely outside the US (being a cruise line). In what way is he entitled to this job?
Not entitlement, incentive.
There was a time that working toward making a company successful was an incentive as it ensured further employment. Not anymore.
Leverage (Score:2)
You need to back up your 'offer' with something substantial.
I agree. They should unionize and adopt a collective bargaining position. Then the counteroffer will carry some weight.
Why not spin off their own company? (Score:5, Interesting)
They could spin off their own outsourcing IT company and ask Carnival to hire them as consultants.
That's not really a counter offer. (Score:2)
That's just an an entirely reasonable demand. Guess whose fiscal year ends 12/31? I'm willing to bet theirs does. Fuck the families right?
Labor relations in the Age of Trump (Score:2)
Dave Moss: I don't gotta sit here and listen to this shit.
Blake: You certainly don't pal, 'cause the good news is - you're fired. The bad news is - you've got, all of you've got just one week to regain your jobs starting with tonight. Starting with tonight's sit. Oh? Have I got your attention now? Good. "Cause we're adding a little something to this month's sales contest. As you all know first prize is a Cadillac El Dorado. Anyone wanna see second prize? Second prize is a set of steak knives. Third prize is
Facing Layoff, Employee Chooses Unemployment (Score:1)
keep feet off any Carnival cruise ship. (Score:2)
Counteroffer for what??? (Score:1)
Re: Counteroffer for what??? (Score:2)
I thought it was fairly obvious that he was just countering a silly offer with another silly offer. He was rejecting their offer and countering with something he knew would be rejected. It's kind of came off as a nice way of saying FU. The alternative was just leaving... might as well have a little fun.
Capitalism done right (Score:2)
How do you solve the problem of seniority in a democratic state? You use legal means of breaking seniority. And why were these passed as law in the first place? Because democracy, as it is implemented, is nothing more than a technocratic elite making decisions for everyone, i.e. for themselves. How can you allow staffers to replace permanent workers with the sole purpose of the company remaining profitable for the owners? Or in other words, how can you allow small-time individuals' long-term plans to be des