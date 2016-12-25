Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facing Layoff, An IT Employee Makes A Bold Counteroffer (computerworld.com) 88

Posted by EditorDavid from the Bob-Cratchit-vs-Scrooge dept.
ComputerWorld reports: In early December, Carnival Corp. told about 200 IT employees that the company was transferring their work to Capgemini, a large IT outsourcing firm. The employees had a choice: Either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance. The employees had until the week before Christmas to make a decision about their future with the cruise line. By agreeing to a job with Paris-based Capgemini, employees are guaranteed employment for six months, said Roger Frizzell, a Carnival spokesman. "Our expectation is that many will continue to work on our account or placed into other open positions within Capgemini" that go well beyond the six-month period, he said in an email.
Senior IT engineer Matthew Culver told CBS that the requested "knowledge transfer activities" just meant training their own replacements, and "he isn't buying any of it," writes Slashdot reader dcblogs. "After receiving his offer letter from Capgemini, he sent a counteroffer. It asked for $500,000...and apology letters to all the affected families," signed by the company's CEO. In addition, the letter also demanded a $100,000 donation to any charity that provides services to unemployed American workers. "I appreciate your time and attention to this matter, and I sincerely hope that you can fulfill these terms."

And he's also working directly with a lawyer for an advocacy group that aims to "stop the abuse of H-1B and other foreign worker programs."

  • Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)

    by buddyglass ( 925859 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:07PM (#53552985)
    Dear Matthew,

    No.

    Roger Frizzell
    CEO, Carnival Corp.

    • Except, it's Capgemini CEO who should send a reply.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      No.

      That's a French company's response. An American response would probably be like this Sear's commercial, "The Boot."

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpiz_gR9P00 [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

      I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.

      I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.

      I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.

      I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than y

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Foreign workers are willing to do a job at a lower salary in most if not all cases b/c the cost of living in their respective countries is a fraction of ours. I would be willing to do my job at a fraction of what I am paid currently should that (that being how expensive it is to live here) change. It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes while at the same time benefiting fr

        • It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes

          So who are you infuriated at? The companies that take advantage of those loopholes, or the politicians that put them there? Fury doesn't help unless it is properly directed. Does your fury influence who you vote for?

          ... while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.

          No. Taxes are only sheltered on income generated overseas, using overseas infrastructure, emergency services, etc. I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.

          • I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.

            In a seriously silly Monty Python sketch about taxes, someone mildly suggested:

            "I think we should tax foreigners, living abroad."

            Kinda sorta the same idea . . .

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

            Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc. And the company is making the bogus claim that their Irish subsidiary owns the rights to that software. It's a scam - not a loophole.

      • I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

        I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.

        I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.

        I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.

        I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than your competition charges. I am especially sorry that trying to do this is not working out for you.

        I am sorry that you think you need to mod me troll for being objective while discussing an emotionally-charged issue.

        I am sorry that furthering the best interests of your company's shareholders and clients means letting you do - especially since yours is one of the easiest jobs to automate. One need not even hire a Kannada speaking human to step into your shoes

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        "I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go"

        It's fine for a CEO to be acting in the best interests of the clients and the company - but NOT his own.
        I'm sure he can quickly find one who'll do his job for a fraction of the cost and for a much smaller golden parachute.
        If the company's performance declined on his watch, he should give up some or all of that up as well.

    • Want to think you're powerless (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You have to try to stand up.
      The easiest thing for the ultrawealthy is to make you think you're powerless and to admit defeat without a battle.

      The best thing to do is to not train the replacements.
      The best thing to do is to fight it, even if it turns out ugly.

  • This is awesome. Hey Trump, you've talked a pretty big game, here is a chance to walk the walk. Accept this dudes contract on behalf of Capgemini and be the champ you promised to be.

  • Pointless (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:21PM (#53553043)

    If you want better workplace conditions, better wages, and better treatment then the best way to get it is to unionize. It puts you in a stronger bargaining position so you have more leverage against ultimatums like "either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance".

    • doesn't work if the entire dept is getting sacked. Nice try AC

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Sure it does. From the article:

        "This business model requires employees to train foreign replacements for it to be successful," she said.

        There's your leverage. If only one or two employees argue against it, the argument is ineffectual and their bargaining power is weak. If, however, there's an organized, unified position against it from all employees then you've got some clout. Once you're organized you've got a stronger bargaining position and can get better outcomes.

  • Carnival is a dual US/British company operating largely outside the US (being a cruise line). In what way is he entitled to this job?

    • Not entitlement, incentive.

      There was a time that working toward making a company successful was an incentive as it ensured further employment. Not anymore.

  • What leverage does this guy have? He hasn't threatened to sue. You need to back up your 'offer' with something substantial.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You need to back up your 'offer' with something substantial.

      I agree. They should unionize and adopt a collective bargaining position. Then the counteroffer will carry some weight.

  • Why not spin off their own company? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:27PM (#53553075)

    They could spin off their own outsourcing IT company and ask Carnival to hire them as consultants.

    • As funny as it sounds, it's true. They could start a price war to underbid Capgemini causing Capgemini large loses should Capgemini bid lower.
      • it's true, but it would take someone with the experience and capability to start up that kind of company, and the know-how to start a price war. My guess is that in the ~200 people who are getting laid off, there isn't anyone who knows how to do that. It's not normal expertise among IT people.
        • It's not rocket science, all it takes is for this guy to write a letter to Carnival and tell them that he and the 200 others will do the work for less than what Capgemini is charging since Capgemini like any other contracting firm needs overhead to maintain profitability and they would do it at cost. Capgemini will not be able to outbid them. Once back at their old job, it's the ultimate Fuck You chance to create massive budget cost overruns that were never forecast or predicted. This shit happens in govern

  • That's just an an entirely reasonable demand. Guess whose fiscal year ends 12/31? I'm willing to bet theirs does. Fuck the families right?

  • Dave Moss: I don't gotta sit here and listen to this shit.

    Blake: You certainly don't pal, 'cause the good news is - you're fired. The bad news is - you've got, all of you've got just one week to regain your jobs starting with tonight. Starting with tonight's sit. Oh? Have I got your attention now? Good. "Cause we're adding a little something to this month's sales contest. As you all know first prize is a Cadillac El Dorado. Anyone wanna see second prize? Second prize is a set of steak knives. Third prize is

  • Unless you're crying about all the unemployed farriers out there, hush.
  • Maybe just avoid companies which persue such practices. FOr me, Carnival Corp would keep my feet off any Carnival cruise ship. Yes these are strong forces of globalization but the least they could have done is would be to give the employees a decent severance package and some time regardless whether they train their cheaper replacements. Such stories do good to motivate kids to pursue any STEM area.
    • WTF, are you even talking about, no one was let go, they ALL were offered jobs at another employer. Where's the fucking injustice you speak of?
  • "After receiving his offer letter from Capgemini, he sent a counteroffer. It asked for $500,000...and apology letters to all the affected families," This part is puzzling to me. Why did he ask for $500k? What was the message he was trying to convey with that? In my opinion, no one is obligated to give him jack shit. In Florida the employer has every right to fire anyone for any reason at-will.

  • How do you solve the problem of seniority in a democratic state? You use legal means of breaking seniority. And why were these passed as law in the first place? Because democracy, as it is implemented, is nothing more than a technocratic elite making decisions for everyone, i.e. for themselves. How can you allow staffers to replace permanent workers with the sole purpose of the company remaining profitable for the owners? Or in other words, how can you allow small-time individuals' long-term plans to be des

