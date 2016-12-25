Facing Layoff, An IT Employee Makes A Bold Counteroffer (computerworld.com) 253
ComputerWorld reports: In early December, Carnival Corp. told about 200 IT employees that the company was transferring their work to Capgemini, a large IT outsourcing firm. The employees had a choice: Either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance. The employees had until the week before Christmas to make a decision about their future with the cruise line. By agreeing to a job with Paris-based Capgemini, employees are guaranteed employment for six months, said Roger Frizzell, a Carnival spokesman. "Our expectation is that many will continue to work on our account or placed into other open positions within Capgemini" that go well beyond the six-month period, he said in an email.
Senior IT engineer Matthew Culver told CBS that the requested "knowledge transfer activities" just meant training their own replacements, and "he isn't buying any of it," writes Slashdot reader dcblogs. "After receiving his offer letter from Capgemini, he sent a counteroffer. It asked for $500,000...and apology letters to all the affected families," signed by the company's CEO. In addition, the letter also demanded a $100,000 donation to any charity that provides services to unemployed American workers. "I appreciate your time and attention to this matter, and I sincerely hope that you can fulfill these terms."
And he's also working directly with a lawyer for an advocacy group that aims to "stop the abuse of H-1B and other foreign worker programs."
No.
Except, it's Capgemini CEO who should send a reply.
No.
That's a French company's response. An American response would probably be like this Sear's commercial, "The Boot."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpiz_gR9P00 [youtube.com]
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.
I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.
I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than your competition charges.
Re:Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)
Foreign workers are willing to do a job at a lower salary in most if not all cases b/c the cost of living in their respective countries is a fraction of ours. I would be willing to do my job at a fraction of what I am paid currently should that (that being how expensive it is to live here) change. It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.. Its assholes like you that always spout off about free market this or that, os some companies feduciary responsibilities to it's shareholders blah blah blah... as justification for shitty behavior.
It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes
So who are you infuriated at? The companies that take advantage of those loopholes, or the politicians that put them there? Fury doesn't help unless it is properly directed. Does your fury influence who you vote for?
... while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.
No. Taxes are only sheltered on income generated overseas, using overseas infrastructure, emergency services, etc. I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.
I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.
In a seriously silly Monty Python sketch about taxes, someone mildly suggested:
"I think we should tax foreigners, living abroad."
Kinda sorta the same idea . . .
Re:Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)
Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc. And the company is making the bogus claim that their Irish subsidiary owns the rights to that software. It's a scam - not a loophole.
It's a scam - not a loophole.
They are the same thing. The only way to ensure that there are no tax dodges out there is to simplify the tax code, and eliminate the words: "except", "but", "excluding", "omitting", "minus", "exempt", "without", and any other words to those same effects.
Americans are too stupid to ever vote for a politician that states they will raise taxes. This means that either politicians lie, or they actively undermine the tax base. Both of those situations are bad for the majority of americans, but they vote for them anyway.
Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc.
That makes no sense. Plenty of non-American companies develop software in America. Yet only if they are incorporated in America do they pay income tax on their overseas earnings, and it is irrelevant where their engineering and development was done. It has nothing whatsoever to do with "using infrastructure". It is just an extraterritorial money grab that is almost certainly counterproductive since it incentivizes American companies to invest and create jobs overseas.
Oh get real. Companies make it appear that nearly all income is generated overseas in order to get around that. It's mostly a scam.
Because the manufacturing and sales are controlled by a US based company, as is the profit benefit which results. If a US entity, which receives the benefits of US law, makes a profit by any means, why should it not be taxed by the US?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Are you really that clueless? If that was the case, I don't think anyone would complain. But, that is NOT what happens. Google (for example) set up a company in Ireland. Google Ireland owns all the patents to the search tech. So Google USA licenses that tech from Google Ireland for several (hundred?) billion dollars per year. Thus, it manages to shift all (most) of it's income outside of the US using trickery. Google Ireland does NOTHING except own patents given to it by Google USA. Google Ireland did not
I won't disagree that companies are only doing what's permissible. And rest assured I place the blame squarely on politicians. (And you better believe these things do influence my vote.)
But in many tech cases the IP is created in Silicon Valley (using American infrastructure, emergency services, etc), it resides in Ireland, and is financially offset by everyone else. So Americans could argue they are owed a little more in tax.
Again, I blame politicians. I know they leave these loopholes open deliberately --
You're mad at the laws.
Change those.
For me, t
They get the benefits of American infrastructure and foreign labor costs. Why wouldn't a company do this?
Re:Dear Matthew (Score:4)
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.
I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.
I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than your competition charges. I am especially sorry that trying to do this is not working out for you.
I am sorry that you think you need to mod me troll for being objective while discussing an emotionally-charged issue.
I am sorry that furthering the best interests of your company's shareholders and clients means letting you do - especially since yours is one of the easiest jobs to automate. One need not even hire a Kannada speaking human to step into your shoes
"I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go"
It's fine for a CEO to be acting in the best interests of the clients and the company - but NOT his own.
I'm sure he can quickly find one who'll do his job for a fraction of the cost and for a much smaller golden parachute.
If the company's performance declined on his watch, he should give up some or all of that up as well.
That seems to something for the company board of directors to decide.
I guess that decision has already been made. In all my years in the workforce, I have never worked for a company, directly or otherwise whose board has ever opposed or overturned a significant decision by the CEO.
I suppose it does happen but not in my experience.
I'd offer whatever crown you think I have if only you'd learn to spell or type but I suspect I'm dealing with the Lord High Emperor of All Anonymous Cowards.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
I'm sorry that this action is a federal criminal offence when you do not meet all of the required H1B restrictions on hiring unqualified replacements for American workers.
I'm also sorry your HR department so kindly provided the evidence of your crimes by specifically indicating in writing that there is indeed at least one skilled American capable of performing the work of the H1B worker you plan to hire.
I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.
I'm sorry the most rational choice you are capable of making is to break federal law resulting in a $200,000 fine per violation.
Re:Dear Matthew (Score:4, Informative)
I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.
This is not a lawful use of H1B visas. So working with a group of lawyers to ensure that H1B visas are not used in such a way is a completely appropriate behavior. This is no different than fighting age discrimination or race-based discrimination. There are simply some reasons which are not legally supported justifications for laying people off. Replacing them with lower paid H1B visa holders is one of those.
Re: (Score:3)
Yah. An AC. Go figure.
I'm sorry you miss the obvious problem that employees are forced to take cuts in salary and benefits while CEOs continue to get obscenely huge salaries, benefits, and separation packages which contribute directly to the cost of a product or service. And the only ones making decisions about a CEO's salary are other CEOs that sit on the company's board.
Note that the CEOs are not the free market. Neither the free market or the investors have any influence re CEO salaries and benefits. And
I'm glad folks like you are no longer calling Democrats "communists". You are all still full of astonishing unmitigated bullshit, but at least you seem to be making progress towards realizing that the right doesn't have your best interests at heart. I bet Hillary Clinton would in fact be glad to hear you are coming around.
And The Russias have finally won the cold war. And the party that gave them the keys to the kingdom? Popcorn time!
Gore
... et al ...
Gore
Want to think you're powerless (Score:4, Insightful)
You have to try to stand up.
The easiest thing for the ultrawealthy is to make you think you're powerless and to admit defeat without a battle.
The best thing to do is to not train the replacements.
The best thing to do is to fight it, even if it turns out ugly.
Dear Matthew, No.
Where is The Donald on this one? He's going to have a lot of these to deal with, so he best roll up his sleeves and get started.
I don't care wtf... (Score:2)
This is awesome. Hey Trump, you've talked a pretty big game, here is a chance to walk the walk. Accept this dudes contract on behalf of Capgemini and be the champ you promised to be.
Talk is cheap. As a businessman, Trump is even more aware oft this than the average politician...
The employees should take this (Score:2)
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-elect-trump-hold-public-events-election-win/story?id=43896199 [go.com]
That's what Carnival/Cap seem to have factored in. Which is why they are offering their IT staff the chance to join Capgemini. I'd say that's a lot better than what Disney or other companies have done in the recent past: firing the workers and offering them severance only if they train their replacements.
I think the workers should take this, and then look out at the competitors - Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, et al. It has the potential of making them more portable employees in the market
Re: I don't care wtf... (Score:4, Insightful)
You idiots do understand that he isn't even in office yet, and you are already bitching about the job he is doing? How retarded is that?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The same kind of retarded Republicans were doing before President Obama took office eight years ago. All we heard for weeks was him being a socialist and how he was going to drive this country into the ground (conveniently ignoring the driving into the ground Bush did to the country), how he would wreck the economy (again, ignoring how Bush destroyed the economy), how h
You don't seem to be aware that the income taxes alone in the first year cover the tax break given to Carrier over the next 10y not to speak about the load a few hundred unemployed would set on the social system.
The rest of your comment is off topic yet it doesn't seem like North Korea or Russia are stopping to build up their arsenal, in the mean time the US nuclear arsenal is ran by 5.25" floppies and a hope and a prayer.
My comment is only offtopic if Pharmboy's parent post is - please point that out to him when you have a moment; thanks in advance.
And your point about the net benefit is irrelevant even if correct which I'm not sure it is. Whatever the outcome, this is a government handout - from an administration that promised to "drain the swamp". Not exactly a shining start even if they've not yet taken control of the government.
Leaving aside the apparent hypocrisy, how many times can this be replicated to protect jobs?
Carrier got $7M in tax benefits over the next 10 years in return for them investing $16M into upgrading the plant and keeping 300 jobs.
300 jobs * 40k median salary = 12M with an effective tax rate of ~25% = 3M/y between state and federal through income taxes, not talking about the sales taxes when those salaries get spent. Spending $700k/y to gain $3M/y seems a reasonable business deal for a government to take. Even if you just focus on state taxes, you're at least going to break even.
If you can replicate t
"It's what governments have been doing all along and it's what has been promised for the short term, changes to the business climate in the US will take at least 3 presidency cycles if not longer, regardless of what any candidate promises, you can't just change all that is wrong that quickly nor efficiently"
I'm glad you recognize that but let's face it, that's NOT what got Trump elected so harsh criticism is more than fair.
Also the deal was initially supposed to save ~1,000 jobs but now it's only 300?
I have
Wrong. Baby Bush increased the funding and Obama didn't cut it down from that level. It's run today at a higher level of funding in real terms than under Daddy Bush and Clinton.
The GP is wrong, but mainly because it uses 8" floppy disks [npr.org], not 5.25". Those are way too modern for our nuclear arsenal.
Do you want a list?
This one at least gets started on a few important bits:
http://www.wehuntedthemammoth.com/2016/11/13/donald-trump-ticks-all-14-boxes-in-umberto-ecos-list-of-what-makes-a-fascist-a-fascist/
Pointless (Score:5, Insightful)
If you want better workplace conditions, better wages, and better treatment then the best way to get it is to unionize. It puts you in a stronger bargaining position so you have more leverage against ultimatums like "either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Pointless (Score:5, Insightful)
Sure it does. From the article:
"This business model requires employees to train foreign replacements for it to be successful," she said.
There's your leverage. If only one or two employees argue against it, the argument is ineffectual and their bargaining power is weak. If, however, there's an organized, unified position against it from all employees then you've got some clout. Once you're organized you've got a stronger bargaining position and can get better outcomes.
Re: (Score:2)
The very definition of insanity (Score:2, Insightful)
You guys who keep pushing the union thing are like a broken record. It worked really well for Detroit, right?
The big unions really only made the mob rich and empowered corrupt and self-serving union bosses.
Just look at that vile union boss at the Carrier plant. Faced with the loss of ALL the Carrier plant jobs, Obama and Hillary said nothing could be done. Trump said he'd fight to stop those job losses.
Re:Pointless (Score:4, Insightful)
Indeed, if they had a strong union they could collectively refuse to do any knowledge transfer. Without that the company won't last 3 months.
Maybe a bunch of them could all quit immediately and set up a consulting firm, charging $5k/day/person. If the company wants knowledge transfer, they can pay for it at a rate that will set them up for any periods of unemployment they need to cover.
Re: (Score:2)
No it puts you at the behest of a guy that takes $100 out of your paycheck and then still manages to bargain your job away. Carrier and GM was run by unions, neither of them prevented (and according to many it actually accelerated) the run to cheaper countries.
What 'prevents' these kinds of runs is for people to just hand in their resignation the minute they hear about a 'knowledge transfer'.
You can't compete with cheaper countries! They have weak regulations, poor enforcement, LOWER wages, exchange rates, desperate workers, and more factors which are all in their favor! You have to lower the US further towards 3rd world status in order to compete.... or start using TARIFFS again. You know, a trade related tax which USED to be employed patriotically before propaganda and corruption removed that protection and re-framing it from the multinational corporation's perspective.
The holiday season is
Re: (Score:2)
Or you agree on a reasonable contract before you start working there.
- Put in a contract that you write all code under your own name and license it to them in exchange for wages and only release it when terms are agreed upon.
- Put in a contract that you need at least 4 weeks notice and you're not going to be required to train your replacement or get a severance package in lieu of the notice
It's fairly simple once you work your way out of a helpdesk. If your position can be taken on by just about anyone with
Did he vote for Trump? (Score:2)
No one seems to have asked the obvious question: Did this guy vote for Trump? Did he buy the promise "Vote for me and I'll solve ALL your problems"? Hey, the scam might work if Trump wants to try to play the same game with EVERY company that can be bribed with a bit of tax money.
Reminds me of a funny story about so-called Republican politics. I was working for AMD in 1988 and the owner was a good buddy of Poppy Bush. Lots of rumors flying around that the company was in trouble, but they kept telling us not to worry.
I'm not sure what he has to offer the CEO
It's a two way street. What's the CEO got to offer them? And if the CEO's offer is not good enough, then why shouldn't they unionize to get a better offer?
Ok either hire us back or WE ALL QUIT!
...ceo: Uhm wait? Aren't you all leaving anyway? Is that not what I agreed? There is the door. I can have Pnjaab tomorrow who can pick up where you left off and he can have his team in Bangalore up to speed withing a few days. Thanks .... oh and no asshole no severance check for you and your team and a unrehirable status from HR as a result.
Lousy entitled cost centers pfft
It's reality. The CEO wants the workers to leave and already has a replacement ready to go. No point other than a no rehireable status from HR.
What bargaining is there when someone else is ready to do the job for much cheaper and walking out will have zero impact. For this to work India needs to unionize too which isn't going to happen
people with money want to make more money.
Not always. For instance, just look at Trump. He's not being president just to make more money. Nope. Uh huh!
Leverage (Score:2)
The leverage is that what the company doing is a federal offense, and they're trying to thinly veil it as not one.
In short, you could sue the company for personal damages for losing your job because they tried to replace you with illegal labor, and therefore they owe you for all of the salary they would have had to pay you.
IF the offer isn't acceptable, the CEO can just go find another job. That's what you expect the workers to do, isn't it? So what happens when there's a counter offer and the CEO doesn't like it? CEOs don't produce anything, so he needs workers, and he isn't much of a CEO with no workers to be executive over. So rather redundant.
But, hey, he can just continue with the current contract.
First off the CEO is only accountable to the board of directors. Not to tech workers. No IT labor? Great that is what the CEO wants and India is here to give them what they want. IF they walk out then Phnjaab flies on a plane to quickly take the lead and get his team in Bangalore up to speed within a day or 2.
Everything will be back to normal and the IT guys forgotten either way.
How can you bargain when someone else is ready to jump right in for pennies on the dollar ready to tackle where your team has left
First off the CEO is only accountable to the board of directors. Not to tech workers. No IT labor?
Hmm. A cruise ship company constantly relies on the blanket protection of the US coastal guard and the US Navy. They want to move US jobs overseas and keep selling their products in the US (the tickets to their cruises is their products)? Well, according to Trump's plan that would mean they have to pay a 35% tariff. Those naval boats cost money, too, you know.
Why not spin off their own company? (Score:5, Interesting)
They could spin off their own outsourcing IT company and ask Carnival to hire them as consultants.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
all it takes is for this guy to write a letter to Carnival and tell them that he and the 200 others will do the work for less than what Capgemini is charging since
No that's not all, it also has to be credible.
You basically need a process that reduces the amount of support staff and time that are required... or you need to approach the problem differently.
it's true, but it would take someone with the experience and capability to start up that kind of company, and the know-how to start a price war. My guess is that in the ~200 people who are getting laid off, there isn't anyone who knows how to do that. It's not normal expertise among IT people.
It's not that hard and I'm sure they find a few managerial types, unemployed or not, to help them.
Plus CarnivalIT has a HUGE advantage - they know the systems inside and out, history of upgrades & outages, and more importantly, the USERS, who has to have their hands held, spoonfed, who the smart ones are, who're quickest to escalate, who can be handled by e-mail, etc - assuming the support desk isn't outsourced.
I've been through 3 IT support transitions in my career, one where I was part of the incoming
More than experience (Score:2)
Based on the title I thought that they did create their own company and then undercut Capgemini but all he did was send a rant to the CEO.
That's not really a counter offer. (Score:3)
That's just an an entirely reasonable demand. Guess whose fiscal year ends 12/31? I'm willing to bet theirs does. Fuck the families right?
keep feet off any Carnival cruise ship. (Score:4, Insightful)
Capitalism done right (Score:2)
How do you solve the problem of seniority in a democratic state? You use legal means of breaking seniority. And why were these passed as law in the first place? Because democracy, as it is implemented, is nothing more than a technocratic elite making decisions for everyone, i.e. for themselves. How can you allow staffers to replace permanent workers with the sole purpose of the company remaining profitable for the owners? Or in other words, how can you allow small-time individuals' long-term plans to be des
did the CEO see Speed 2? (Score:2)
IF they did they should of learned not to F* with the IT staff.
The business model (Score:5, Informative)
capgemini, accenture etc etc all have a similar outdated business model. They offer to replace a $100k first world engineer with a third world engineer for $50k. In the short term this looks good for the CEO - he's a bottom-line hero, just saved the company $50k x # engineers per year.
Long term, it's a mess.
The outsourcing company only pays the third world engineer $10k and pockets the $40k. This was fine a few years ago as there was a huge number of talented engineers in eg India, Philippines etc who really could do the job. Today it's not so easy. The cream of them have already emigrated to the first world on the back of their talents. The local job market has risen so that really talented people can't be found for $10k any more, so the bottoms landing on the empty chairs are attached to increasingly mediocre talent. The better ones move on quickly.
Add to that the difficulties of working with the time zone difference, the language problems, the cultural disconnect and the profound impossibility of communicating the intricacies of a mature IT infrastructure - and you get a project that is quickly going nowhere.
My direct experience of these changes (I've seen a few) is that the organisation keeps going on momentum alone for a few years - the existing old IT systems soldier on with only minor maintenance work being done, just enough to lurch from week to week.
No major development is possible because the talent that put the system together has been sacrificed - so the company fails to respond to new challenges and does not innovate. Unless the enterprise's business is completely unchanging, it's a slow glide path to oblivion - but the ground is just as hard for all that.
Now the really important thing is that by the time the shareholders realise the dirty deed they've been dealt, the genius CEO who gave them that short term gain has moved on to more triumphs elsewhere, no doubt at ever higher remunerations.
Actually Cap Gemini charges ~$120k for a $80k (US-based) engineer to the company, then goes and gives the contract to an oversees contractor.
The 'benefits' for a company that wants to outsource are not wages, those are typically higher, it's the regulations and taxes they avoid. If you pay an employee, you pay employer's taxes, you have to buy into social security, unemployment, provide vacation time, sick time, pensions, 401k and it gets really bad if your employee breaks his neck in a ski accident and now
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, if they DID unionize... (Score:5, Insightful)
It would take them longer to unionize than their 6 month contract.
The details (Score:2)
$500, 000 in small unmarked bills
apology letter to these families affected.
Gold plated iphone case (Trump image optional)
On second thought, just the $500,000 and I'll go quietly.
Your ex-employee
Shoe on other foot (Score:3)
How about not guaranteeing Carnival ship safety? (Score:2)
Find some provision that allows the US to make it a royal PITA for sea-going firms like Carnival to operate. Time it in the middle of hurricane season so that an exodus of vessels is unsafe and impractical. If they want Coast Guard protection, they pay for it.
Then offer an olive branch if they commit to remaining in the US, IT and all. Bonus points if they deliver the apology.
having recently been on a carnival cruse (Score:3)
I can see why they want to move IT out of house
seriously it was like a time capsule to 2001, hardly anything modern worked as it should, and the "senior IT" lol "engineer" wants a half a mil + apology letters? WTF are you 17?
The squeaky wheel gets replaced, the sore spot gets mended, take a hint dude
Re:sense of entitlement (Score:5, Insightful)
Not entitlement, incentive.
There was a time that working toward making a company successful was an incentive as it ensured further employment. Not anymore.
Re:sense of entitlement (Score:4, Insightful)
That hasn't changed. If you have specialized skills that are important to a company, they'll keep you. IT services don't fall into that category.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right: such special job protections are like an extra tariff. Now think about what happens with that money. Tax payers pay for the protection, but the benefits from that protection go to a small group of already highly paid employees. Thanks for illustrating government corruption and special interest lobbying so nicely.
He's not - he's entitled to the cheapest he can get hold of for the required skill level.
Then why doesn't he find someone capable of doing his job for less?
Zing!
Since it's Xmas, I prefer to Always Be Cobbling - https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
PUT THAT COCOA DOWN!!
"I'm saving my condescending remarks for about 3 years from now when nothing's changed"
While I did win several bets that Trump would beat Clinton - I'll be enjoying free lunches at the expense of several colleagues for all of January 2017 - I don't claim to have a crystal ball on how this will play out, but nothing I'm hearing or seeing from Trump so far fills me with hope.
That said, I'll be very surprised if you have to wait 3 years and even more shocked if it's "nothing's changed"; I expect things to be w
I claimed "Hindsight is 2020"
Re: Counteroffer for what??? (Score:2)
I thought it was fairly obvious that he was just countering a silly offer with another silly offer. He was rejecting their offer and countering with something he knew would be rejected. It's kind of came off as a nice way of saying FU. The alternative was just leaving... might as well have a little fun.
At Christmas with the $2000 VISA bill coming due "the company" has the "at will employees" over a barrel since this information was not known prior.
It is time for IT to unionize. It is time for IT-USA to setup a trust-fund so that when this kind of misbehavior happens, the entire IT organization can walk and have a buffer to negotiate with "the company" or find new jobs.
With IT, it is symbiotic relationship between "the company" and the IT workers. Today data is the company and IT needs to make that data f
Will Trump stop this? I doubt it. Get a job where you can't hand someone an instruction manual.
Actually, he very much can if he sticks to his proposed plan. Carnival (as all cruise ships) is most likely registered as a foreign corporation. If Trump sticks to his promise that exporting US jobs overseas will result in immediate 35% tariff on its products, that would mean an immediate 35% tariff on the sale of all tickets to Carnival cruise lines (because they are all foreign products). How long do you think they can stay competitive with a 35% tariff slapped on them? Do you think the savings in IT