Businesses

Facing Layoff, An IT Employee Makes A Bold Counteroffer (computerworld.com) 253

Posted by EditorDavid from the Bob-Cratchit-vs-Scrooge dept.
ComputerWorld reports: In early December, Carnival Corp. told about 200 IT employees that the company was transferring their work to Capgemini, a large IT outsourcing firm. The employees had a choice: Either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance. The employees had until the week before Christmas to make a decision about their future with the cruise line. By agreeing to a job with Paris-based Capgemini, employees are guaranteed employment for six months, said Roger Frizzell, a Carnival spokesman. "Our expectation is that many will continue to work on our account or placed into other open positions within Capgemini" that go well beyond the six-month period, he said in an email.
Senior IT engineer Matthew Culver told CBS that the requested "knowledge transfer activities" just meant training their own replacements, and "he isn't buying any of it," writes Slashdot reader dcblogs. "After receiving his offer letter from Capgemini, he sent a counteroffer. It asked for $500,000...and apology letters to all the affected families," signed by the company's CEO. In addition, the letter also demanded a $100,000 donation to any charity that provides services to unemployed American workers. "I appreciate your time and attention to this matter, and I sincerely hope that you can fulfill these terms."

And he's also working directly with a lawyer for an advocacy group that aims to "stop the abuse of H-1B and other foreign worker programs."

Facing Layoff, An IT Employee Makes A Bold Counteroffer

Comments Filter:

  • Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)

    by buddyglass ( 925859 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:07PM (#53552985)
    Dear Matthew,

    No.

    Roger Frizzell
    CEO, Carnival Corp.

    • Except, it's Capgemini CEO who should send a reply.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      No.

      That's a French company's response. An American response would probably be like this Sear's commercial, "The Boot."

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpiz_gR9P00 [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

      I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.

      I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.

      I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.

      I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than y

      • Re:Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:00PM (#53553189)

        Foreign workers are willing to do a job at a lower salary in most if not all cases b/c the cost of living in their respective countries is a fraction of ours. I would be willing to do my job at a fraction of what I am paid currently should that (that being how expensive it is to live here) change. It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.. Its assholes like you that always spout off about free market this or that, os some companies feduciary responsibilities to it's shareholders blah blah blah... as justification for shitty behavior.

        • It is equally infuriating to me when American companies use loopholes in our ridiculously complicated tax code to shelter revenues in foreign tax shelters to avoid paying taxes

          So who are you infuriated at? The companies that take advantage of those loopholes, or the politicians that put them there? Fury doesn't help unless it is properly directed. Does your fury influence who you vote for?

          ... while at the same time benefiting from our infrastructure, emergency services, military, etc.

          No. Taxes are only sheltered on income generated overseas, using overseas infrastructure, emergency services, etc. I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.

          • I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France.

            In a seriously silly Monty Python sketch about taxes, someone mildly suggested:

            "I think we should tax foreigners, living abroad."

            Kinda sorta the same idea . . .

            • I suppose it's related to the idea that intellectual property "rights" granted by a country of origin should still have the same benefits and drawbacks when transferred to another country. Or at the very least should be treated as an export at such time a base of operations moves out of country.

          • Re:Dear Matthew (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Rob Y. ( 110975 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:37PM (#53553317)

            Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc. And the company is making the bogus claim that their Irish subsidiary owns the rights to that software. It's a scam - not a loophole.

            • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

              by geoskd ( 321194 )

              It's a scam - not a loophole.

              They are the same thing. The only way to ensure that there are no tax dodges out there is to simplify the tax code, and eliminate the words: "except", "but", "excluding", "omitting", "minus", "exempt", "without", and any other words to those same effects.

              Americans are too stupid to ever vote for a poltiician that states they will raise taxes. This means that either politicians lie, or they actively undermine the tax base. Both of those situations are bad for the majority of americans, but they vote for the

            • Except that calling, say iOS sales 'generated overseas' when the software was written in the US, using US infrastructure, etc.

              That makes no sense. Plenty of non-American companies develop software in America. Yet only if they are incorporated in America do they pay income tax on their overseas earnings, and it is irrelevant where their engineering and development was done. It has nothing whatsoever to do with "using infrastructure". It is just an extraterritorial money grab that is almost certainly counterproductive since it incentivizes American companies to invest and create jobs overseas.

          • Oh get real. Companies make it appear that nearly all income is generated overseas in order to get around that. It's mostly a scam.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by msauve ( 701917 )
            "I am baffled why Americans believe they have a "right" to tax the sale of a product made in China and sold in France."

            Because the manufacturing and sales are controlled by a US based company, as is the profit benefit which results. If a US entity, which receives the benefits of US law, makes a profit by any means, why should it not be taxed by the US?

          • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Are you really that clueless? If that was the case, I don't think anyone would complain. But, that is NOT what happens. Google (for example) set up a company in Ireland. Google Ireland owns all the patents to the search tech. So Google USA licenses that tech from Google Ireland for several (hundred?) billion dollars per year. Thus, it manages to shift all (most) of it's income outside of the US using trickery. Google Ireland does NOTHING except own patents given to it by Google USA. Google Ireland did not

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by skegg ( 666571 )

            I won't disagree that companies are only doing what's permissible. And rest assured I place the blame squarely on politicians. (And you better believe these things do influence my vote.)

            But in many tech cases the IP is created in Silicon Valley (using American infrastructure, emergency services, etc), it resides in Ireland, and is financially offset by everyone else. So Americans could argue they are owed a little more in tax.

            Again, I blame politicians. I know they leave these loopholes open deliberately --

        • You're mad at the laws.

          Change those.

        • I personally am trying to come to grips with something a (economically extremely conservative) relative said at Christmas, so I will channel his thoughts: does the work need to be done in the US, at American wages and cost of living; does it provide strategic advantage to the company to invest in this service, or is it a commodity function best outsourced; if by reducing costs for this service, is the company able to offer other things to their customers that are perceived as having a higher value?

          For me, t

        • They get the benefits of American infrastructure and foreign labor costs. Why wouldn't a company do this?

      • Re:Dear Matthew (Score:4)

        by unixisc ( 2429386 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:27PM (#53553277)

        I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

        I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.

        I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go.

        I am sorry that your prospects in the job market lead you to believe that you won't find superior employment once you leave.

        I am sorry that you would like to be protected from free market forces, and to charge rates that are MUCH higher than your competition charges. I am especially sorry that trying to do this is not working out for you.

        I am sorry that you think you need to mod me troll for being objective while discussing an emotionally-charged issue.

        I am sorry that furthering the best interests of your company's shareholders and clients means letting you do - especially since yours is one of the easiest jobs to automate. One need not even hire a Kannada speaking human to step into your shoes

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        "I am sorry that furthering the best interests of me and my clients means letting you go"

        It's fine for a CEO to be acting in the best interests of the clients and the company - but NOT his own.
        I'm sure he can quickly find one who'll do his job for a fraction of the cost and for a much smaller golden parachute.
        If the company's performance declined on his watch, he should give up some or all of that up as well.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

        I'm sorry that this action is a federal criminal offence when you do not meet all of the required H1B restrictions on hiring unqualified replacements for American workers.

        I'm also sorry your HR department so kindly provided the evidence of your crimes by specifically indicating in writing that there is indeed at least one skilled American capable of performing the work of the H1B worker you plan to hire.

        I am sorry that hiring them to replace you is the most rational action I can take.

        I'm sorry the most rational choice you are capable of making is to break federal law resulting in a $200,

      • Re:Dear Matthew (Score:4, Informative)

        by superwiz ( 655733 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @09:05PM (#53553837) Journal

        I am sorry that foreign tech workers are willing to do the same job you are, but at a lower salary.

        This is not a lawful use of H1B visas. So working with a group of lawyers to ensure that H1B visas are not used in such a way is a completely appropriate behavior. This is no different than fighting age discrimination or race-based discrimination. There are simply some reasons which are not legally supported justifications for laying people off. Replacing them with lower paid H1B visa holders is one of those.

      • Yah. An AC. Go figure.

        I'm sorry you miss the obvious problem that employees are forced to take cuts in salary and benefits while CEOs continue to get obscenely huge salaries, benefits, and separation packages which contribute directly to the cost of a product or service. And the only ones making decisions about a CEO's salary are other CEOs that sit on the company's board.

        Note that the CEOs are not the free market. Neither the free market or the investors have any influence re CEO salaries and benefits. And

    • Want to think you're powerless (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:12PM (#53553231)

      You have to try to stand up.
      The easiest thing for the ultrawealthy is to make you think you're powerless and to admit defeat without a battle.

      The best thing to do is to not train the replacements.
      The best thing to do is to fight it, even if it turns out ugly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geoskd ( 321194 )

      Dear Matthew, No.

      Where is The Donald on this one? He's going to have a lot of these to deal with, so he best roll up his sleeves and get started.

  • This is awesome. Hey Trump, you've talked a pretty big game, here is a chance to walk the walk. Accept this dudes contract on behalf of Capgemini and be the champ you promised to be.

  • Pointless (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:21PM (#53553043)

    If you want better workplace conditions, better wages, and better treatment then the best way to get it is to unionize. It puts you in a stronger bargaining position so you have more leverage against ultimatums like "either agree to take a job with the contractor or leave without severance".

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by WaterDamage ( 719017 )
      doesn't work if the entire dept is getting sacked. Nice try AC

      • Re:Pointless (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:02PM (#53553197)

        Sure it does. From the article:

        "This business model requires employees to train foreign replacements for it to be successful," she said.

        There's your leverage. If only one or two employees argue against it, the argument is ineffectual and their bargaining power is weak. If, however, there's an organized, unified position against it from all employees then you've got some clout. Once you're organized you've got a stronger bargaining position and can get better outcomes.

        • The difference between partnerships and unions is actually very murky. I don't know why IT workers don't elect to organize in partnerships (akin to lawyers, doctors and other professionals). Certainly, management works in a single-purpose fashion. So would partnerships providing IT services. It would still allow for non-partners to be employed by the partnerships if they are just getting their feet wet and are not yet certain to provide long-term benefit to the other partners. But why work for the mana

    • The very definition of insanity (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You guys who keep pushing the union thing are like a broken record. It worked really well for Detroit, right?

      The big unions really only made the mob rich and empowered corrupt and self-serving union bosses.

      Just look at that vile union boss at the Carrier plant. Faced with the loss of ALL the Carrier plant jobs, Obama and Hillary said nothing could be done. Trump said he'd fight to stop those job losses. Obama actually made fun of this and exclaimed that Trump could do nothing and asked if Trump had a magic

      • There are some universal problems with unions, but most of the ones in the US stem from the fact that US union laws are awful. If you tried to design something more easily coopted into a political machine, you would be hard-pressed to do so.

    • Re:Pointless (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Sunday December 25, 2016 @07:31PM (#53553537) Homepage

      Indeed, if they had a strong union they could collectively refuse to do any knowledge transfer. Without that the company won't last 3 months.

      Maybe a bunch of them could all quit immediately and set up a consulting firm, charging $5k/day/person. If the company wants knowledge transfer, they can pay for it at a rate that will set them up for any periods of unemployment they need to cover.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      No it puts you at the behest of a guy that takes $100 out of your paycheck and then still manages to bargain your job away. Carrier and GM was run by unions, neither of them prevented (and according to many it actually accelerated) the run to cheaper countries.

      What 'prevents' these kinds of runs is for people to just hand in their resignation the minute they hear about a 'knowledge transfer'.

      • You can't compete with cheaper countries! They have weak regulations, poor enforcement, LOWER wages, exchange rates, desperate workers, and more factors which are all in their favor! You have to lower the US further towards 3rd world status in order to compete.... or start using TARIFFS again. You know, a trade related tax which USED to be employed patriotically before propaganda and corruption removed that protection and re-framing it from the multinational corporation's perspective.

        The holiday season is

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Or you agree on a reasonable contract before you start working there.

      - Put in a contract that you write all code under your own name and license it to them in exchange for wages and only release it when terms are agreed upon.
      - Put in a contract that you need at least 4 weeks notice and you're not going to be required to train your replacement or get a severance package in lieu of the notice

      It's fairly simple once you work your way out of a helpdesk. If your position can be taken on by just about anyone with

    • No one seems to have asked the obvious question: Did this guy vote for Trump? Did he buy the promise "Vote for me and I'll solve ALL your problems"? Hey, the scam might work if Trump wants to try to play the same game with EVERY company that can be bribed with a bit of tax money.

      Reminds me of a funny story about so-called Republican politics. I was working for AMD in 1988 and the owner was a good buddy of Poppy Bush. Lots of rumors flying around that the company was in trouble, but they kept telling us not

  • What leverage does this guy have? He hasn't threatened to sue. You need to back up your 'offer' with something substantial.

    • The leverage is that what the company doing is a federal offense, and they're trying to thinly veil it as not one.

      In short, you could sue the company for personal damages for losing your job because they tried to replace you with illegal labor, and therefore they owe you for all of the salary they would have had to pay you.

  • Why not spin off their own company? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:27PM (#53553075)

    They could spin off their own outsourcing IT company and ask Carnival to hire them as consultants.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by WaterDamage ( 719017 )
      As funny as it sounds, it's true. They could start a price war to underbid Capgemini causing Capgemini large loses should Capgemini bid lower.
      • it's true, but it would take someone with the experience and capability to start up that kind of company, and the know-how to start a price war. My guess is that in the ~200 people who are getting laid off, there isn't anyone who knows how to do that. It's not normal expertise among IT people.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by WaterDamage ( 719017 )
          It's not rocket science, all it takes is for this guy to write a letter to Carnival and tell them that he and the 200 others will do the work for less than what Capgemini is charging since Capgemini like any other contracting firm needs overhead to maintain profitability and they would do it at cost. Capgemini will not be able to outbid them. Once back at their old job, it's the ultimate Fuck You chance to create massive budget cost overruns that were never forecast or predicted. This shit happens in govern

          • all it takes is for this guy to write a letter to Carnival and tell them that he and the 200 others will do the work for less than what Capgemini is charging since

            No that's not all, it also has to be credible.

          • How are they going to do it for a lower cost? Just fire the 50% of the team that is chaff? Take a pay cut?

            You basically need a process that reduces the amount of support staff and time that are required... or you need to approach the problem differently.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by haruchai ( 17472 )

          it's true, but it would take someone with the experience and capability to start up that kind of company, and the know-how to start a price war. My guess is that in the ~200 people who are getting laid off, there isn't anyone who knows how to do that. It's not normal expertise among IT people.

          It's not that hard and I'm sure they find a few managerial types, unemployed or not, to help them.
          Plus CarnivalIT has a HUGE advantage - they know the systems inside and out, history of upgrades & outages, and more importantly, the USERS, who has to have their hands held, spoonfed, who the smart ones are, who're quickest to escalate, who can be handled by e-mail, etc - assuming the support desk isn't outsourced.
          I've been through 3 IT support transitions in my career, one where I was part of the incoming

        • it would take capital. And where are a bunch of guys who just lost their jobs going to get that. 3 decades of bad tech economy don't lend themselves to wealth building...

    • Based on the title I thought that they did create their own company and then undercut Capgemini but all he did was send a rant to the CEO.

  • That's not really a counter offer. (Score:3)

    by waspleg ( 316038 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @05:28PM (#53553083) Journal

    That's just an an entirely reasonable demand. Guess whose fiscal year ends 12/31? I'm willing to bet theirs does. Fuck the families right?

  • keep feet off any Carnival cruise ship. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by e**(i pi)-1 ( 462311 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @06:06PM (#53553215) Homepage Journal
    Maybe just avoid companies which persue such practices. FOr me, Carnival Corp would keep my feet off any Carnival cruise ship. Yes these are strong forces of globalization but the least they could have done is would be to give the employees a decent severance package and some time regardless whether they train their cheaper replacements. Such stories do good to motivate kids to pursue any STEM area.

  • How do you solve the problem of seniority in a democratic state? You use legal means of breaking seniority. And why were these passed as law in the first place? Because democracy, as it is implemented, is nothing more than a technocratic elite making decisions for everyone, i.e. for themselves. How can you allow staffers to replace permanent workers with the sole purpose of the company remaining profitable for the owners? Or in other words, how can you allow small-time individuals' long-term plans to be des

  • IF they did they should of learned not to F* with the IT staff.

  • The business model (Score:5, Informative)

    by bhepple ( 949572 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @07:45PM (#53553599)
    tl;dr; = short term gain, long term pain and shareholders should beware - it's not cost cutting, it's cutting off your right hand

    capgemini, accenture etc etc all have a similar outdated business model. They offer to replace a $100k first world engineer with a third world engineer for $50k. In the short term this looks good for the CEO - he's a bottom-line hero, just saved the company $50k x # engineers per year.

    Long term, it's a mess.

    The outsourcing company only pays the third world engineer $10k and pockets the $40k. This was fine a few years ago as there was a huge number of talented engineers in eg India, Philippines etc who really could do the job. Today it's not so easy. The cream of them have already emigrated to the first world on the back of their talents. The local job market has risen so that really talented people can't be found for $10k any more, so the bottoms landing on the empty chairs are attached to increasingly mediocre talent. The better ones move on quickly.

    Add to that the difficulties of working with the time zone difference, the language problems, the cultural disconnect and the profound impossibility of communicating the intricacies of a mature IT infrastructure - and you get a project that is quickly going nowhere.

    My direct experience of these changes (I've seen a few) is that the organisation keeps going on momentum alone for a few years - the existing old IT systems soldier on with only minor maintenance work being done, just enough to lurch from week to week.

    No major development is possible because the talent that put the system together has been sacrificed - so the company fails to respond to new challenges and does not innovate. Unless the enterprise's business is completely unchanging, it's a slow glide path to oblivion - but the ground is just as hard for all that.

    Now the really important thing is that by the time the shareholders realise the dirty deed they've been dealt, the genius CEO who gave them that short term gain has moved on to more triumphs elsewhere, no doubt at ever higher remunerations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Actually Cap Gemini charges ~$120k for a $80k (US-based) engineer to the company, then goes and gives the contract to an oversees contractor.

      The 'benefits' for a company that wants to outsource are not wages, those are typically higher, it's the regulations and taxes they avoid. If you pay an employee, you pay employer's taxes, you have to buy into social security, unemployment, provide vacation time, sick time, pensions, 401k and it gets really bad if your employee breaks his neck in a ski accident and now

      • Your numbers look likely to me and I know that your explanation about the hidden costs of employees is more or less accurate. However, that does not in any way mean that the gist of what the poster you responded to said. I am going to bring up a couple of other problems with outsourcing (and it doesn't matter if you are outsourcing to domestic workers or foreign workers for most of these) that upper management rarely factors in. First, employee turnover is expensive in lost productivity. When your workers a
    • Ok, compete against them. Figure out a way to simplify the systems and cut costs and improve "outcomes" that way.

  • Actually, if they DID unionize... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @08:22PM (#53553711)
    CapGemini would be in a world of shit. Think about it...They were/are banking on a majority of the existing IT workers to do "knowledge transfer" in order to be successful in fulfilling their contract. If the existing IT workers COLLECTIVELY said NO, there is no way that CG could assume the contract and not get sued for utter failure. No KT, no success. Together, we can win - separately, we are at their mercy (of which they demonstrably have none).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by whoda ( 569082 )

      It would take them longer to unionize than their 6 month contract.

      • How so? I don't mean "unionize" in the traditional sense, but just group together and "just say no". Follow that with: "If you think that CG can actually do this work without our knowledge, then go ahead. If not, and you want this to succeed, here's our counter-offer." It doesn't have to be $500K, etc., but - hey! - this is basic negotiation which they understand very well. They're not used to it in this context, but they can count - trust me.

  • $500, 000 in small unmarked bills

    apology letter to these families affected.

    Gold plated iphone case (Trump image optional)

    On second thought, just the $500,000 and I'll go quietly.

    Your ex-employee

  • Shoe on other foot (Score:3)

    by orin ( 113079 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @09:57PM (#53554029)
    It's interesting that on Slashdot, when it's anyone else's non-IT job getting outsourced or automated, there is a lot of chortling and discussion of buggy whip manufacturers and how non-IT workers should just suck it up. There was a story about automated truck drivers in the last month that was full of comments denigrating these workers and that it was good for society that their job would soon be done by a robot. When it's an IT job getting outsourced, "IT'S AN OUTRAGE!!!!!" Doesn't take much insight to realize why this issue will never get political traction. Who wants to stick up for the IT people when the IT people just offered snark for everyone else that was automated/outsourced before them?

  • Find some provision that allows the US to make it a royal PITA for sea-going firms like Carnival to operate. Time it in the middle of hurricane season so that an exodus of vessels is unsafe and impractical. If they want Coast Guard protection, they pay for it.

    Then offer an olive branch if they commit to remaining in the US, IT and all. Bonus points if they deliver the apology.

  • having recently been on a carnival cruse (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Sunday December 25, 2016 @11:39PM (#53554283)

    I can see why they want to move IT out of house

    seriously it was like a time capsule to 2001, hardly anything modern worked as it should, and the "senior IT" lol "engineer" wants a half a mil + apology letters? WTF are you 17?

    The squeaky wheel gets replaced, the sore spot gets mended, take a hint dude

