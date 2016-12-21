Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


White Hat Security Group Hacks Marvel Twitter Accounts

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Polygon: Netflix, Marvel and various Marvel-affiliated Twitter accounts became the latest victims of hacker group OurMine on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the group took over control of Netflix's twitter account, issuing a message to the company's 2.4 million followers about the lack of security Netflix had. The full message was followed by a secondary tweet that invited Twitter users to see how secure their accounts were by emailing the hacking group responsible, OurMine. Netflix was eventually able to regain control of its account and deleted the tweets, but OurMine didn't stop there. Around 12 p.m. ET today, OurMine took over control of Marvel's main Twitter account and those affiliated with the company. Accounts for Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Thor, Doctor Strange and Marvel Music were all compromised in the attack. Like the takeover Netflix suffered from earlier in the day, OurMine used the attack to post messages about security -- or lack thereof -- that major companies had when it came to their social media accounts. Marvel's main Twitter account has close to 4.4 million followers, nearly double Netflix's online following. It only took Marvel about ten minutes to regain control of its accounts and delete OurMine's tweets. Those tweets can no longer be seen on any of the affiliated accounts, but can still be found through Twitter searches thanks to people's screenshots.

White Hat Security Group Hacks Marvel Twitter Accounts

