White Hat Security Group Hacks Marvel Twitter Accounts (polygon.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Polygon: Netflix, Marvel and various Marvel-affiliated Twitter accounts became the latest victims of hacker group OurMine on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the group took over control of Netflix's twitter account, issuing a message to the company's 2.4 million followers about the lack of security Netflix had. The full message was followed by a secondary tweet that invited Twitter users to see how secure their accounts were by emailing the hacking group responsible, OurMine. Netflix was eventually able to regain control of its account and deleted the tweets, but OurMine didn't stop there. Around 12 p.m. ET today, OurMine took over control of Marvel's main Twitter account and those affiliated with the company. Accounts for Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Thor, Doctor Strange and Marvel Music were all compromised in the attack. Like the takeover Netflix suffered from earlier in the day, OurMine used the attack to post messages about security -- or lack thereof -- that major companies had when it came to their social media accounts. Marvel's main Twitter account has close to 4.4 million followers, nearly double Netflix's online following. It only took Marvel about ten minutes to regain control of its accounts and delete OurMine's tweets. Those tweets can no longer be seen on any of the affiliated accounts, but can still be found through Twitter searches thanks to people's screenshots.
White Hat? (Score:3, Informative)
Wouldn't this make them Grey Hat at best?
Re: (Score:2)
I think that's where this would apply...
Certainly not "white hat" behavior (unless they were invited to do so).
Re: (Score:3)
More like ASS hat.
So... pasty beige with brown highlights?
Ummm... (Score:5, Insightful)
We need to discuss the definition of the term "white hat" hacker, maybe.
That is not what white hat means (Score:5, Informative)
I don't believe "white hat" means that ... (Score:4, Informative)
They actively hacked a live account.
White hat is respectable researchers who work with entities to fix security problems. I'm thinking they have a hat that looks dark grey on the top but gradates to black at the base.
Who cares about twitter (Score:2)
Who cares about twitter. Its far more important that netflix gets their basic things right: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Not to worry. (Score:2)
I'm sure Marvel will figure out how to slip this incident into their timeline and monetize it. I can't guess which movie post-credit teaser it will be in though.
Not white hat (Score:3)
All I want to know is... (Score:2)
... whether the passwords were "in character."