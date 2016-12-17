Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Are Remote Offices Becoming The New Normal? (backchannel.com) 248

Posted by EditorDavid from the digital-nomads dept.
"As companies tighten their purse strings, they're spreading out their hires -- this year, and for years to come," reports Backchannel, citing interviews with executives and other workplace analysts. mirandakatz writes: Once a cost-cutting strategy, remote offices are becoming the new normal: from GitHub to Mozilla and Wordpress, more and more companies are eschewing the physical office in favor of systems that allow employees to live out their wanderlust. As workplaces increasingly go remote, they're adopting tools to keep employees connected and socially fulfilled -- as Mozilla Chief of Staff David Slater tells Backchannel, "The wiki becomes the water cooler."
The article describes budget-conscious startups realizing they can cut their overhead and choose from talent located anywhere in the world. And one group of analysts calculated that the number of telecommuting workers doubled between 2005 and 2014, reporting that now "75% of employees who work from home earn over $65,000 per year, putting them in the upper 80th percentile of all employees, home or office-based." Are Slashdot's readers seeing a surge in telecommuting? And does anybody have any good stories about the digital nomad lifestyle?

  • Hate the office life (Score:5, Insightful)

    by makotech222 ( 1645085 ) on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:38PM (#53506273)
    Software dev here. Going to the office is worst part of the job. Dressing in uncomfortable clothes, sitting in a freezing office, while classic rock blasts on repeat over the speakers. Always looking for a remote job so i don't have to deal with that shit any more.

    • Re:Hate the office life (Score:5, Insightful)

      by HanzoSpam ( 713251 ) on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:53PM (#53506331)

      Unfortunately, any job you can do from home can be done more cheaply from Bangalore. Just ask anyone who ever worked for IBM.

      • Re:Hate the office life (Score:4, Interesting)

        by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @12:06AM (#53506379)

        That Bangalore pendulum swings quite a bit... the head count is cheaper, but the net productivity that translates to actual income for the company... that can actually be more expensive to get from another culture on the other side of the world, even if they do all speak English and hold college degrees.

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

          Much of the problem is not because of culture, but because of ... telecommuting. I have worked for several companies that had many of their employees working remotely, and they were all dysfunctional. Whether those remote employees were in India or somewhere else in America, didn't really matter. Telecommuting for just one or two days a week can work okay, be even then it depends on the employee. Many people treat their "work-from-home-day" as a day off. My neighbor works for Yahoo, and used to work fr

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by short ( 66530 )
            I also work in the garden during day as I do my work-from-home duties during evening (and during pauses between garden work to get a rest). I don't say he does not have a day off but I do not see why he would necessarily have.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by MrKaos ( 858439 )

            He would usually start mowing his lawn by 8am, so I was happy when Marissa cancelled telecommuting.

            Maybe he gets it out of the way first and then get to work, whats the problem? Was he drinking beers on the porch for the rest of the day?

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Why just Bangalore? I hate the traffic in Bangalore. So I live in a smaller town :)

      • Re:Hate the office life (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @01:26AM (#53506599) Homepage

        I agree - a lot is outsourced to India because it's cheaper. The problem is that they don't always produce what you want but what they think you want. What we in the west takes for granted and don't have to specify is uncharted territory in India. So if you order a pig you get a chicken.

        • Re:Hate the office life (Score:5, Informative)

          by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @02:59AM (#53506815)
          More likely they tend to produce what you ask for. India has turned out a lot of people with IT credentials who are not very competent. But so has the US. I remember during the .com era working with a lot of people who made a big salary and weren't contributing very much. There are great people to hire in India. There are terrible people to hire. The difference is that, usually, in the US, we higher employees directly and screen them carefully because we're going to invest in them. In India, US companies say they need ten people and get ten bodies. If they don't work out, you can sever ties at no great loss, so the vetting isn't as good. I work with great people from India who are full-time employees. If you hire a random outsourcing sweat-labor shop, you'll get what you pay for. Of course a guy in India still costs 1/5 what I do, so I can't blame anybody for wanting to get the lower price. Especially if they can do the same work.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gtall ( 79522 )

            I was at a major uni during the dotboom. Especially when Y2K was hot, companies would hire just about anyone. Some of our less intellectually endowed students decided to get out as quick as they could to get in on the feast. They got snapped up, and probably axed as soon as the Y2K bug was past. They certainly didn't have what it took to be productive. Even after the Y2K bug, that sort of culture during the aughts was still prevalent. After the 2007-2008 El Tanko, it appears to have changed a bit.

            However, b

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by gtall ( 79522 )

              Ack, vain people are easily flattered. Vane people change their minds with the merest zephyr.

      • True.

        But one solution is to be on projects that deal with information not allowed to be sent out of the country.

    • while classic rock blasts on repeat over the speakers

      Wait, what?? Is that a software job?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AuMatar ( 183847 )

      WHy are you wearing uncomfortable clothes? Wear a tshirt, just like every other developer I've ever known does. They don't like it? Let them fire you- the market is hot right now, you'll probably make 40% more. Also, who the hell plays music over the speakers at an office?

    • Dressing in uncomfortable clothes, sitting in a freezing office, while classic rock blasts on repeat over the speakers.

      Or just get a normal software dev job where you can wear normal cloths like t-shirts / polos in a normally heated office without any annoying music.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Software dev here. Going to the office is worst part of the job. Dressing in uncomfortable clothes, sitting in a freezing office, while classic rock blasts on repeat over the speakers. Always looking for a remote job so i don't have to deal with that shit any more.

      I work remotely 100% and while I would say I prefer it over the office, it is a double-edged sword. Many of my co-workers are poor communicators and collaborators. Working remotely makes it much more difficult. Then there is the way I think it's sold to executive management which is essentially that employees will work more hours and be more available thus crushing work/life balance. I can tolerate what I do for a living but I want a division between it and my personal life. Working remotely makes it h

    • if you feel like you can do your job just as well from home (All the time) the chances are your job is at risk. Because that job can easily be done from anywhere else in the world for less money.
      There is value working face to face with your coworkers. Bouncing ideas off them seeing if they find a better solution to the mess you feel like you are coding yourself into. Helping out others you may be coming to a deadline while they help you when it gets to you.
      Yes it will require many developers to get past th

    • while classic rock blasts on repeat over the speakers.

      I have a question: Does your "office job" involve you making lattes? We may have different definitions of "office".

  • I have a remote option but go in anyway (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:42PM (#53506283)

    I get things done quicker leaving the distractions of my home and going to a dedicated work environment.

    I also prefer in person collaboration, problems get resolved much quicker.

    Of course, it helps that my job is only a 5 min drive away, I like the people there, and there's plenty of free food/drinks.

    • Re:I have a remote option but go in anyway (Score:4, Interesting)

      by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @12:03AM (#53506371)

      The office can be a good thing, especially if your home is not an ideal "developer" environment. My home is less than perfect for work (wife, kids), but it's still more productive than sitting in my cube. Interruptions by e-mail and chat are so much more manageable than the "Hey, you got a minute?s" that happen all too often in the office. Also, there are times in the office where it would actually be better to fire up remote screen sharing instead of walking back and forth between cubes - when we're remote, things get shared electronically by default, copy-paste of code snippets, etc. can be a whole lot more efficient than listening to someone who doesn't know what they are doing try to explain what they are trying to do...

      • Re:I have a remote option but go in anyway (Score:5, Interesting)

        by AuMatar ( 183847 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @02:22AM (#53506737)

        The thing with the "hey you got a minute" is that your productivity is not all that matters. Its the group productivity that does, and the group productivity almost always increases from those, even if yours suffers. Someone coming over to you means they were blocked, and are going form near 0 to near 100 by interrupting you.

        • Re:I have a remote option but go in anyway (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @03:24AM (#53506865)

          That is what a group chat window is for.

          10:03 Guy A: Guys, I need a second opinion.
          10:03 Guy B: Shoot
          10:06 Guy A: *insert page long explanation, no one was interrupted while he was typing it*
          10:08 Guy C: I know, you just ...

          Guy B stopped paying attention to the chat because he was focusing on something else, but Guy C was taking a moment to collect his thoughts anyway. Far more efficient than Guy D (who didn't feature in this little story) being known as the go-to guy for ALL problems, tanking his productivity constantly.

        • The thing with the "hey you got a minute" is that your productivity is not all that matters.

          I couldn't agree more. I've created so much from going to other offices (and others coming to mine), half informally, half trying to solve some problem. Sitting down and enforcing 100% productivity can often be counter-productive. Anyone can make a new implementation of quicksort or implement some well defined API, but these unscheduled quasi meetings where engineers wander into other engineers' offices is where the real inventing happens.

        • I agree, and, ironically, if people would learn remote work skills, they could (and some do) "Hey, you got a minute?" me from anywhere in the world.

          90% of the time, the team is better off if I do have a minute and I can help them. 50% of the time, they are asking something that I can only help them with a "well, let's ask Google" approach. When I'm physically present in the office, I seem to get a whole lot more of those lower quality requests for help. Even when I get one remotely, I can handle it so mu

    • Re:I have a remote option but go in anyway (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ProzacPatient ( 915544 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @12:51AM (#53506503)
      I work from home and I get what you're saying but I'll tell you that keeping your workspace clean and professional (Having it in its own dedicated room is even better) and sticking to a morning routine like; getting up, having breakfast and getting dressed as though you're on your way to the office, can go a long way to improve your work-at-home ethic.

    • It's nice to separate work from home.

      In my job, we had the "working from home" folks. We could more often than not, be unable to reach them on phone, let alone email. I ran in to situations where they'd be on a phone on a tractor or calling from Toys R' Us.

      We had one guy that lived in Paradise, California and used to lob dye and pry jobs to us. We had another that would try to get us to do his job for him "because it's my work from home day and I can't come in". We had another slacker living in Maui.

      • Several jobs ago, when I had my kid, there were a few occasions and days that I needed to be home and take care of him. On those occasions, I took the work from home, but made it clear to my colleagues that they could call me if and when needed. I got my work done while he was asleep, spoke to colleagues at random, and my productivity was none the worse for it.

        I do get your point that it's too tempting to abuse such a perk, and chances are that it is. Which is why I prefer going to work and separating

        • I do get your point that it's too tempting to abuse such a perk, and chances are that it is. Which is why I prefer going to work and separating it from my personal life

          I don't think the problem is abuse. You want people to interact and challenge each other with different ideas. It's really hard to do that informally over the internet. Saying something on a company slack channel or creating a pull request comes with a lot more friction than walking into a co-workers office down the hall and running your "crazy" idea by them.

    • Same here. I have a job that can be perfectly done from home, but I do the 15 min drive to the office. I do the job there, and return home at the end of the day once it's done. If I happen to be under the weather, I tell my boss that I'll be working from home.

      Mainly, sitting at home, I just don't feel like there's a line b/w working and not, which is why I dislike the work from home option.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      I get things done quicker leaving the distractions of my home and going to a dedicated work environment.

      This is a sign of poor self discipline.

      I also prefer in person collaboration, problems get resolved much quicker.

      That is what office days are for, interaction and collaboration. Work from home is concentration and deliberation.

      Of course, it helps that my job is only a 5 min drive away, I like the people there, and there's plenty of free food/drinks.

      Same here, but I still work from home because I need the extra productivity working from home so I can get everything done.

  • good for the environement (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sxpert ( 139117 ) on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:43PM (#53506285)

    hopefully it will help reducing the pollution due to the millions of people driving to work...

    • It's not just the burning of fuel that's saved. Cars off the road don't have to be built, maintained and recycled as often. Cars off the road means the roads don't have to be constructed to carry as much capacity. Cars off the road mean less parking spaces that need to be paved. For me the big one is: Cars off the road means an extra hour, sometimes two, of time spent not-driving every day... when you only get 16 waking hours in a day, getting 10% of them given back is a huge bonus.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hylandr ( 813770 )

        I drove 3 to 4 hours a day getting to and from work.

        The commute is the mind killer.

        • I do a mix of remote and in-office, and a lot of days I remote at the start and end of the day just so I can miss the rush hours. Sailing in to work, and back home, in 15 minutes or less on your own private interstate highway is so much better for the soul than 45 minutes of dealing with tailgating aggressive lane changers and all the other BS that happens on that same stretch of road during rush hours.

        • I drive 1 hour a day to and from work. The commute is the mind cleanser. It helps sort problems out in your head, and context shift you into and out of work mode.

          Perhaps your issue was living a retarded distance from work, not the fact that you commuted.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ranton ( 36917 )

        I'd be surprised if working from home was actually more environmentally helpful. I would think the cost of heating / cooling an entire house for one or two people would require more energy than it takes to commute to work. If your spouse is already home with the kids I could see the green argument, but otherwise I would have thought going to the office to be the green option.

        After typing that I went to Google as found this [agreeneroffice.co.uk] which does back up my assertion. Most search results do state the opposite, but since

        • Due to the large thermal mass of a house, turning down the heat for 8 hours each day won't have a dramatic impact on energy use. You'll save something, but it's probably in the single-digit percentages. When you get home, you have to run the furnace on high continuously for quite a while to bring the temperature back up, negating most of the savings from not running it intermittently while away at work.

          Meanwhile, driving even a fuel-efficient car uses as much or more energy than a furnace that can heat a la

        • require more energy than it takes to commute to work.

          Even if it requires the same energy the net benefit is still to the environment. Centralised electricity generation and combined gas heating systems are far more efficient than an electric car ever will be.

          To put numbers to it, I live in an apartment. Based on weekend energy use during winter I use roughly 12 kWh to heat my apartment day/night when someone is always home. Being kind we'll say that all of that is during the day, but I'm home for 1/4 of that anyway so we're down to 9kWh to heat an apartment

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by MrKaos ( 858439 )

            require more energy than it takes to commute to work.

            Even if it requires the same energy the net benefit is still to the environment.

            When you take the commuters of the road it also means it takes the pressure off people who are forced to commute.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      It will just move the pollution to a third world country.

  • It's about time (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:49PM (#53506309)
    Proper managers can manage this. It makes sense, it's about time.

    • Re:It's about time (Score:4)

      by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @12:11AM (#53506395)

      Have you ever actually worked for a proper manager? I've heard about them, but only as fictional academic constructs.

      • I'm waiting for the employee that knows how to do the job and can do it well and on time without management. I hear this is possible, but I suspect only as an academic premise.

        • Nope, employees all need that stare of disapproval to get them going. Without the manager's withering scowl, employees would all stay home, smoke weed and watch TV all day.

          • Oh man, I wish my team would mellow out more. Instead I get the drama.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by MrKaos ( 858439 )

              Oh man, I wish my team would mellow out more. Instead I get the drama.

              Maybe you need to let them work from home more often.

        • I'm waiting for the employee that knows how to do the job and can do it well and on time without management. I hear this is possible, but I suspect only as an academic premise.

          At one job I went two years without a manager and the work still got prioritized, including adjustments based on business needs, and completed on time. Part of the feedback from my various managers is that I got a lot done, get it done on time, and keep everyone happy, but that I don't meet with the manager regularly enough to discuss what I am doing. And they think that they need to somehow "fix it".

          My thought is that you have met such an employee. But that you think that you knew better and had to tell

          • My comment was meant to be somewhat insulting as a response to an insulting post. I have met such employees who get things done. They are not too common though and become rarer as a company grows in size.

            I think those who don't have direct managers do still have a lot of people running about given them orders anyway, they're being asked to attend the project meetings, and so on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Proper managers can manage this. It makes sense, it's about time.

      Even "proper managers" aren't telepathic. I know that what I do doesn't produce results in any predictable fashion. Sometimes I'm stumped, sometimes I'm working down dead ends, sometimes I'm running a maze with no exit, sometimes I spend forever tracking down a bug I missed while other times I'm just blazing through. Even if I'm asked to do roughly the same again subtle differences often throw estimates totally out of whack. In the long run my bad beat story will wear thin that these assignments aren't hard

  • Great way to take the family on Summer vacation... (Score:3)

    by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Saturday December 17, 2016 @11:53PM (#53506329)

    Instead of hitting the road for an intense two weeks of "time off" - we've taken a couple of 3-4 week summer vacations where we travel (off work) for a week, settle down somewhere not-home and I work remote for a week or two, then travel a bit more as time off. The office doesn't "lose me" for two weeks straight, and the family gets a longer trip, even if they do have to "share me" with work in the middle of it.

    There's definite value in "face-to-face time" - especially with people who don't know how to work remote. But, for big corporations, employees who know how to work remotely are more effective at inter-site (cross country, and around the world) collaboration, working with consultants, and using modern collaboration tools - even with the face-to-face crowd.

    • This is great, if your job involves inter-site skills. But you can't split the employees up this way. If you say that half the employees from San Francisco are allowed to work from home or a remote office, and the other half are required to head down to San Jose every morning, it can be bad for morale. Now you could split it up into job types or duties. But even then there will be one or two trouble cases that you can't trust to work from home and still get stuff done, and morale doesn't stay up if you

    • You must be a new article here? Or am I just making excuses for the decline of Slashdot?

      Anyway, no funny or insightful posts yet, and not even any mentions that I could find of the important issues, especially the negative sides of those issues.

      Looking at some of the points you raised;

High-bandwidth contact with co-workers. In the team I'm in there is one other at the site I work at. The rest work in different offices or at home, so we hold meetings via Lync (Skype for Business). That

      • Currently I work from home two days a week, and go into the office on three. (Next year I intend to try and reverse this, going in two and working from home three. I'll play by ear as my line manager tends to more of a Marissa Mayer view to working from home!).

        Looking at some of the points you raised;

        High-bandwidth contact with co-workers. In the team I'm in there is one other at the site I work at. The rest work in different offices or at home, so we hold meetings via Lync (Skype for Business). That

    • I just prefer to work for a company that offers unlimited vacation and allows me to take extended time off, more than once a year.

      We usually do 3 weeks in July and I take off another 4-5 weeks of time off throughout the rest of the year.

      Modern, forward-thinking companies have been moving this way as of late in order to attract and retain top talent. I'm kinda surprised it's not talked about more here on ./ considering the audience.

      • Hah, no. "Unlimited time off" is code for "you have no contracted amount of time off that you're allowed to take off, so we can make you feel guilty about taking any amount of time off at all, while making it much harder to track how much time you really are taking".

  • Yeah I don't think I can ever go back to going into an office everyday. Or really even going back to have a regular job rather than just doing contract software development.

    The only thing that would make things better is an actual decent single payer healthcare system like every other civilized country. Yeah for profit healthcare insurance tied to the vagaries of your employment situation, genius!

  • As I write this, I am in an apartment my wife and I rented in Rome for a month. I put in a few hours every day.

    • I hope you're good enough to pull that off. I've had some "international developers" who seemed to think that it was acceptable to work a full-time day job in the home country while still charging 40 hours a week to the Americans for a few hours every evening they spend replying to e-mails on their cell-phone while out to dinner and maybe do 30-60 minutes of coding when they get home. It is not, and people who pull that crap will be replaced.

    • IOW, your are a slacker.

  • Work/Family Balance (Score:3)

    by Jonah Hex ( 651948 ) <hexdotms&gmail,com> on Sunday December 18, 2016 @12:58AM (#53506523) Homepage Journal
    We just were talking about this, my daughter is going to grow up thinking it's weird other kid's Dad's don't stay home working on their computers and smoking pot. ;)

  • I'm on the job market now, haven't seen more remote jobs than I did previously. If anything the pendulum is moving away from full time remote. And I don't blame them for it- I've done the remote thing, I was nowhere near as effective. I've seen other go remote, they always lost efficiency. Those hallway meeting, brainstorming sessions, co-working sessions, easy quick meetings where you can scribble on paper/whiteboards and read body language- they're all important. So is the chit chat and socializati

  • passes every day near my place. These are people driving in private cars to the offices to switch on a computer and connect to a network.

    They could do it perfectly well from private offices at home without spending two ours of driving and without destroying the environment. But the problem is that the current cast of business leaders does not understand technology well.

    Even at the highest levels we see a complete technological ignorance. For example, John Podesta could just turn on two factor authenti
  • I worked for years as a programmer, and I agree that working in an isolated environment is more conducive to efficiency of the particular task. That said, it's just a task. To create and invent, you need other people around.

    Just an anecdotal point: in my last large engineering firm, I went to another engineer's office almost daily and we would go back and forth about dozens of ideas. Only one tenth of them would be implemented, only one half of those would be shown to management, and only one third of tho

  • how about you find some more real world examples other than stagnate dot com crap, and "startups"

    there's plenty of offices that do other things than shuffle documents around all day

  • It works better when everyone does it (Score:5, Interesting)

    by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Sunday December 18, 2016 @10:02AM (#53507685) Homepage Journal

    I've worked remotely for most the last 20 years, in two different companies, Google and IBM. The two experiences have been very different.

    My current employer is Google, and I've been working from home full time, 500 miles from the nearest office, for the last three years. Google has great tools for remote work, including an excellent video conferencing system (Google Video Conferencing (GVC), essentially an enterprise version of Google Hangouts) that is deployed in all conference rooms, with good cameras, microphones and screens. I have a dedicated GVC unit in my home office, a Chromebox connected to a touchscreen, so it's trivial for me to be remotely added to all meetings. Also, Google runs on e-mail, all documents are in Google Docs with its great collaboration/sharing features, and a great deal of informal communication occurs over Hangouts chat. For software engineers like me, a tremendous amount of communication also occurs via the bug tracker and in the code review tools.

    So... it would seem that it would be easy to work remotely at Google. It's not. The tools are great, and in fact a lot of people I work with don't even realize that I'm remote because Googlers rarely meet the people they interact with only occasionally. But the company philosophy is that co-locating all of your employees is the best way for them to be productive and maximizes opportunistic interactions that spark creative ideas, so there are very, very few people who work remotely like I do. I recently came across a shared spreadsheet where NetOps tracks all of the people who, like me, have VPN systems configured for access to the engineering VLAN. There are 14 of us, out of ~25,000 engineers.

    Because there are so few people working remotely, most Googlers simply don’t give any thought to how to manage their interactions with someone they never see in person. The people I work with only occasionally are no problem; everyone expects those interactions to be electronic anyway. The people I work with closely are no problem; they adapt. But it’s a challenge to keep my presence and concerns visible to those who fall in between. My approach is to try to overcommunicate via email, etc., and to travel to Mountain View regularly (roughly one week out of six) and make sure I get face time with everyone while I’m there. It works, but it’s definitely less efficient and I regularly find that I miss out on important bits of information that everyone else knows.

    For perhaps 10 of my 15 years with IBM I worked from home full time. The tools weren’t nearly as good as what I have today at Google. We did use chat a lot (Lotus SameTime), and email was a communications staple, but we didn’t have good document collaboration tools (we emailed MS Office docs, mostly), issue tracking or code review systems. We did a lot of teleconferences.

    But working remotely for IBM was at least an order of magnitude easier than working remotely for Google. Why? Because everyone I worked with was also working from home. Everyone understood that if you needed to communicate something, you had to put it in an email, you couldn’t rely on chance meetings at the micro kitchen or in the halls. Everyone expected that during meetings they could expect random house noises, dogs barking, kids playing, whatever. Not that my colleagues at Google ever complain -- or, I’m sure, would ever even think to complain -- but I can’t help but recognize that when random interruptions occur they’re always coming from me and that therefore it’s my job to minimize them.

    While working remotely at IBM, I rarely traveled to see other employees (actually, I think it would have been good to do it a little bit more). I really only met the other IBMers I worked with when we attended meetings at customer sites... but even most of our customer meetings were via teleconference.

    Another difference was that at IBM it was expected that people might have slow-ish Internet connections. At Google

  • I work in government IT where most of my coworkers work from home because there is limited space onsite at the facility. I'm a contractor with an assigned space at the facility. Although I have the ability to telecommute, I love commuting on the express bus because I can read The Wall Street Journal in the morning and ebooks in the afternoon, giving me an hour each way to separate my home life from my professional life.

  • But, for REAL system design and implementation, it's the professional interaction and collaboration that is the source of novel ideas, and the casual walker-by who intrudes with a few relevant facts that change the entire narrative. These have no comparable form in "discussion groups," because you have to make a specific effort to join a conversation, which eliminates the "casual listener" that sparks a radical rethink. That's why it's called "group think."

    Many programmers like the solitude of doing their

